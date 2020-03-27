ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

ICDS director: Coronavirus to halt upward trend of defence budgets ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
News

According to the director of the International Center for Defence and Security (ICDS) Sven Sakkov, economic downturn caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus will interrupt the trend of rising defence budgets.

"This crisis has highlighted the problems related to the functioning of transport corridors within Europe. If NATO military mobility had until now been considered to be fast border crossing for military transport with minimal bureaucracy, we now see states closing their borders altogether," Sakkov told ERR.

"It is clear that at a time of crisis, movement must be guaranteed. This imperative can now be incorporated in the legislations of NATO member states. If a house is on fire, all other rules exept the ones for evacuation are left behind," he said.

"Looking ahead, the current pandemic will definitely affect the military defence departments of all NATO members as the economic downturn will interrupt the trend of rising defence budgets," Sakkov added.

"As the defence budget is directly linked to the GDP in Estonia, the decline in percentage terms is equal to the decline in GDP. On the other hand, this crisis is global, downward trend is global. All boats will be rocked by this tide."

According to Sakkov, Russia has already started to exploit the situation. "We have already seen Russian information operations working at full force. The goal is identical to that of a month ago - pitting EU members against each other, pitting USA against Europe, to sow discord and false information. This is why we have seen false news about EU country X suspending planes carrying medical supplies to EU country Y and so on," he pointed out.

"Overall, this crisis demonstrates that a fragmented Europe cannot function. We have now seen what Europe with internal borders means. Queues stretching for tens of kilometers on the border between Poland and Lithuania are familiar to many from thirty years back. I am sure that none of us want to return to those times," Sakkov said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

icdssven sakkovcoronavirus in estoniacoronavirus emergency measuresinternational center for defence and security
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:52

Tartu launches hard-hitting ads encouraging people to stay home

18:36

Kuressaare Hospital employees test positive for coronavirus

18:14

Chairman of Tartu University Hospital board dismissed

17:49

Toomas Sildam: Words of thanks during the emergency situation

17:32

Crisis hotline 1247 now offering psychological first aid

17:15

Kredex to start offering crisis loans with banks next week

16:53

Bolt launches parcel delivery service

16:36

Elron train procurement deadline extended due to emergency situation

16:13

Emergency situation may hinder building of Kadriorg's public reading corner

15:55

Long-serving rural affairs ministry deputy secretary general stepping down

15:29

Admiral Bellingshausen forced to return to Estonia

15:25

Estonia receives €750 million loan to mitigate economic effects of COVID-19

15:07

Mobility analysis to be finalized next week

14:58

Estonia continuing to increase coronavirus testing capacity

14:36

Survey: Economic security good, opinion split on state's pandemic actions

14:09

Lutsar: Home coronavirus tests are unreliable

13:45

ICDS director: Coronavirus to halt upward trend of defence budgets

13:26

Health Insurance Fund to pay sick leave for first three days

12:55

Gallery: Conscripts' training continues during emergency situation

12:27

University of Tartu offers state help tackling coronavirus

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: