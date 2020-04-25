ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
France to take over NATO Baltic Air Policing duties at Ämari

BNS
French Mirage 2000 fighter jet.
French Mirage 2000 fighter jet. Source: Scanpix/Reuters
A change of rotation ceremony of the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission will take place at the Ämari Airbase on Thursday next where the French Air Force will take over the air policing duties performed out of Ämari from the Polish Air Force.

Due to the emergency situation declared across the country, the ceremony will be taking place on a reduced scale.

The French unit will be using five Mirage 2000-5 fighters to guard the Baltic airspace and the size of the French contingent is approximately 200 Air Force members.

The Polish Air Force took over the air policing duties performed out of Ämari from the Czech Republic on January 2, 2020.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

natoämaribaltic air policing dutiespolish air forcefrench air force
