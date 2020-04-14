NATO jets intercept four Russian military aircraft in Baltic airspace

NATO fighter aircraft conducting the NATO Air Policing Mission in the Baltic states were scrambled four times last week to identify and escort military aircraft of the Russian Federation in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence reported.

On April 6, NATO air policing aircraft intercepted one Ilyushin Il-76 flying from Kaliningrad to mainland Russia according to a pre-filed flight plan, its onboard transponder was on, the crew kept radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

On April 9, NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission aircraft intercepted one Antonov An-26 flying from Kaliningrad to mainland Russia according to a pre-filed flight plan, with its onboard transponder off, maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

On April, 11 NATO fighter aircraft intercepted one Antonov An-26 flying from mainland Russia to Kaliningrad according to a pre-filed flight plan, with its onboard transponder off, maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

On April 11, NATO aircraft intercepted one Ilyushin Il-76 flying from Kaliningrad to mainland Russia according to a pre-filed flight plan, with its onboard transponder on, maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

