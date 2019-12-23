NATO jets scrambled twice by Russian military aircraft

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
BNS
Typhoon fighter jet of the Royal Air Force intercepting a Russian Sukhoi Su-27. Image is illustrative
Typhoon fighter jet of the Royal Air Force intercepting a Russian Sukhoi Su-27. Image is illustrative Source: Royal Air Force
NATO fighter jets stationed in Lithuania as part of the Baltic air policing missions week scrambled twice last week to identify and escort Russian military aircraft flying in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

On December 17, NATO jets intercepted a Russian Antonov An-26 transporter flying over the Baltic Sea from the Kaliningrad region to mainland Russia, and on Wednesday, another Antonov An-26 was intercepted in the international airspace over the Baltic Sea, flying from mainland Russia to Kaliningrad.

In both cases, the Russian aircraft were flying according to a pre-filed flight plan and kept radio contact with the regional traffic control center but were not using their onboard transponders.

The NATO Baltic air policing mission is carried out from air bases in Lithuania and Estonia.

Editor: Helen Wright

baltic air policing
