NATO Air Policing scrambled twice to intercept Russian planes

Last week NATO fighter aircraft were scrambled twice to identify and escort military aircraft of the Russian Federation in international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

On February 4, NATO jets intercepted one Ilyushin Il-76 flying from mainland Russia to Kaliningrad with its onboard transponder on, according to a pre-filed flight plan, maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

On February 7, NATO fighter aircraft intercepted one Tupolev Tu-134 flying from Kaliningrad to the mainland of the Russian Federation with its onboard transponder on, according to a pre-filed flight plan, which maintained radio communication.

