Air Baltic Tallinn departures numbers up 37 percent on year to January

Latvian state-owned airline Air Baltic saw a 37 percent rise on passenger numbers flying from Tallinn, on year to January 2020, Baltic News Service reports.

A total of 45,000 passengers flew from Tallinn Airport on direct flights with Air Baltic.

Through 2019, Air Baltic carried 670,000 passengers from Estonia last year, which was a 50 percent rise on 2018.

On all routes combined, the company carried over 5 million passengers during the year, BNS reports.

Air Baltic currently offers direct flights from Tallinn to Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, London, Malaga, Oslo, Paris, Riga, Salzburg, Stockholm, Vienna and Vilnius.

The company is also to launch direct services from Tallinn to Rome, Zurich and Hamburg in March and to Nice in May, according to BNS.

The Latvian state is 80 percent shareholder of Air Baltic, while Danish businessman Lars Thuesen holds around 20 percent through his company, Aircraft Leasing 1.

Despite the rising numbers, Air Baltic reportedly posted a loss of over €26 million for the first half of 2019.

