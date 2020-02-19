ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Air Baltic Tallinn departures numbers up 37 percent on year to January ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
AirBaltic jet in Estonian livery.
AirBaltic jet in Estonian livery. Source: airBaltic
News

Latvian state-owned airline Air Baltic saw a 37 percent rise on passenger numbers flying from Tallinn, on year to January 2020, Baltic News Service reports.

A total of 45,000 passengers flew from Tallinn Airport on direct flights with Air Baltic.

Through 2019, Air Baltic carried 670,000 passengers from Estonia last year, which was a 50 percent rise on 2018.

On all routes combined, the company carried over 5 million passengers during the year, BNS reports.

Air Baltic currently offers direct flights from Tallinn to Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, London, Malaga, Oslo, Paris, Riga, Salzburg, Stockholm, Vienna and Vilnius.

The company is also to launch direct services from Tallinn to Rome, Zurich and Hamburg in March and to Nice in May, according to BNS.

The Latvian state is 80 percent shareholder of Air Baltic, while Danish businessman Lars Thuesen holds around 20 percent through his company, Aircraft Leasing 1.

Despite the rising numbers, Air Baltic reportedly posted a loss of over €26 million for the first half of 2019.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinn airportair balticdirect flights from tallinnflights from tallinn
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:18

Mihhail Lotman: History is war

17:57

Expert: We should not surrender our values in China relations

17:23

Suspected drug trafficker runs over two police officers in Lasnamäe

17:01

Air Baltic Tallinn departures numbers up 37 percent on year to January

16:51

Riigikogu passes statement condemning Russian 'falsification of history

16:44

Finance minister: No agreement on EU budget plan yet

16:22

New Baltic power connection could happen through Liivi offshore wind farm

15:58

Riigikogu's cultural affairs committee seeking cultural endowment proposals

15:34

Opposition parties initiate no-confidence motion in Tallinn deputy mayor

15:10

Kiik: Final pension reform decision likely to come from top court

14:54

Survey: Rescue services and local government are most trusted institutions

14:27

Prime minister: We're working to soften Estonia's EU co-financing rise

14:02

Tallinn wants taxi drivers to have rest time requirements

13:42

Saaremaa-Ventspils ferry line looking to relaunch

13:16

Estonia issues joint UNSC statement condemning Russia activity in Ukraine

13:05

Mobility plan detrimental to Estonian road freight operators' interests

12:46

Ominva: Time-sensitive purchases shouldn't be made from China

12:21

Google Doodle celebrates 100th anniversary of author Jaan Kross' birth

12:01

Maze to be installed in Tammsaare Park for Estonia's 102nd anniversary

11:40

Renewable energy expert: Eesti Energia needs Tootsi wind farm

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: