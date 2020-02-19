ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. Source: Office of the Prime Minister / Henri-Kristian Kirsip
News

Jüri Ratas and Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš discussed defence cooperation, negotiations for the EU's next budget framework and cyber defence on Tuesday in Tallinn.

"Last year, Czech soldiers participated in the Ämari air policing mission for the first time. I wish to thank them for their contribution to the security of our region and assure them that they are always welcome here," said Ratas.

"Last year, members of the Czech army were stationed in all three Baltic countries as part of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence mission as well as the Baltic Air Policing mission, which sends a clear message of NATO's unity and dedication in our region."

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. Source: Office of the Prime Minister.

Ratas and Babiš discussed digital cooperation between Estonia and the Czech Republic, including in the development of a common digital identity in Europe. In addition, the prime ministers briefly discussed the issues of cyber defence and the safety of 5G communication networks.

The Czech Republic has been a member of the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence in Tallinn since 2014. Before concluding the meeting, the heads of government discussed the Eastern Partnership and the Three Seas Initiative, the summit of which will take place in Tallinn in mid-June.

Babiš also met with Kaimar Karu, Minister of Foreign Trade and Information Technology, and visited the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence, the e-Estonia Briefing Centre, and startup Bolt.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

jüri ratasczech republicandrej babis
