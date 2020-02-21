Jüri Ratas stands with picketing Estonian farmers in Brussels

Prime minister Jüri Ratas (Center) joined protesting Estonian farmers outside the Council of the European Union building on Thursday.

Ratas is currently in Brussels for negotiations around the European Union's next budgetary period, 2021-2027, and spoke to the protestors, who were joined by fellow farmers from Latvia and Lithuania.

'Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian farmers are still expected to bear higher costs than most member states while receiving far less support. Estonia stands for equal treatment with the rest of the EU," Ratas wrote on his social media account Thursday.

The protestors are calling for equal treatment with the rest of the EU's agriculture sector, and aim to highlight disparities in support from the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), which mean they get significantly lower subsidies than many of their western European contemporaries.

???????????????????????? farmers are still expected to bear higher costs than most member states while receiving far less support. Estonia stands for equal treatment with the rest of the EU. #EUbudget #EUCO pic.twitter.com/f4rSJ820Np — Jüri Ratas (@ratasjuri) February 20, 2020

Estonian farmers and those from the other two Baltic States have picketed EU buildings in Brussels on similar issues in the past.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!