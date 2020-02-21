ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Jüri Ratas stands with picketing Estonian farmers in Brussels ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) meets picketing Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian farmers, outside the European Council building in Brussels.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) meets picketing Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian farmers, outside the European Council building in Brussels. Source: Social Media
Prime minister Jüri Ratas (Center) joined protesting Estonian farmers outside the Council of the European Union building on Thursday.

Ratas is currently in Brussels for negotiations around the European Union's next budgetary period, 2021-2027, and spoke to the protestors, who were joined by fellow farmers from Latvia and Lithuania.

'Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian farmers are still expected to bear higher costs than most member states while receiving far less support. Estonia stands for equal treatment with the rest of the EU," Ratas wrote on his social media account Thursday.

The protestors are calling for equal treatment with the rest of the EU's agriculture sector, and aim to highlight disparities in support from the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), which mean they get significantly lower subsidies than many of their western European contemporaries.

Estonian farmers and those from the other two Baltic States have picketed EU buildings in Brussels on similar issues in the past.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jüri rataseu budgetestonian farmerseu budgetary period 2021-2027
