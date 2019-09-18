Air Baltic Estonian passenger numbers up by almost half on year

The number of passengers carried to and from Estonia by Latvian airline Air Baltic in the first eight months of 2019 increased 48 percent on year to 430,000.

In all, Air Baltic carried 3.37 million passengers to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, Russia, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries and the Middle East in the first eight months of the year.

"While continuing to develop our flights to Brussels, Copenhagen and Malaga, and having placed two Airbus A220-300 aircraft at our Tallinn base, we saw strong demand for our service in Tallinn this past summer," Air Baltic CEO Martin Gauss said. "We are fully committed to the interests of the Estonian market, and will continue to strengthen our leader's position at Tallinn Airport in the future as well."

Air Baltic offers direct flights from Tallinn to Riga, Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, London, Malaga, Oslo, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna and Vilnius, as well as connecting service via Riga. A direct service to Salzburg is to launch this December.

The Latvian airline serves altogether 80 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.

The Latvian state owns 80 percent of shares in Air Baltic; the remaining 20 percent are held by Aircraft Leasing 1, a company owned by Danish businessman Lars Thuesen.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!