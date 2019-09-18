ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Air Baltic Estonian passenger numbers up by almost half on year ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
Air Baltic is a Latvian airline.
Air Baltic is a Latvian airline. Source: Air Baltic
Economy

The number of passengers carried to and from Estonia by Latvian airline Air Baltic in the first eight months of 2019 increased 48 percent on year to 430,000.

In all, Air Baltic carried 3.37 million passengers to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, Russia, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries and the Middle East in the first eight months of the year.

"While continuing to develop our flights to Brussels, Copenhagen and Malaga, and having placed two Airbus A220-300 aircraft at our Tallinn base, we saw strong demand for our service in Tallinn this past summer," Air Baltic CEO Martin Gauss said. "We are fully committed to the interests of the Estonian market, and will continue to strengthen our leader's position at Tallinn Airport in the future as well."

Air Baltic offers direct flights from Tallinn to Riga, Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, London, Malaga, Oslo, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna and Vilnius, as well as connecting service via Riga. A direct service to Salzburg is to launch this December.

The Latvian airline serves altogether 80 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.

The Latvian state owns 80 percent of shares in Air Baltic; the remaining 20 percent are held by Aircraft Leasing 1, a company owned by Danish businessman Lars Thuesen.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

air balticair travelairlinespassenger numbers


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
17.09

Reinsalu: Estonia must strengthen ties with global diaspora community

17.09

ERR's Vikerraadio to mark European language day with song competition

17.09

Veho to acquire Silberauto

17.09

Establishment of internal defense reserve to cost €20 million

17.09

Lukas on immigrants: Maybe we need a Language Board to get things in order

Opinion
Business
16.09

Estonia's second quarter job vacancy rate below EU, euro area average

16.09

Central bank: Few Estonian families have investment experience

16.09

Road Administration announces new procurement for Saaremaa air link

16.09

Maxima challenges establishment of competing Lidl in Tartu

15.09

Estonia labor cost increase in Q2 2019 higher than EU average

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
15:40

Medicines' supply problems have become more frequent

15:10

Police investigating alleged collusion at University of Tartu

14:47

Committee: Universal basic income will not be introduced anytime soon

14:25

Tallinn wants tougher alcohol restrictions

14:01

Social Democrats, Reform boycott prime minister during Question Time

13:43

Rescue workers to protest low wages on Thursday

13:19

Air Baltic Estonian passenger numbers up by almost half on year

12:38

Tobacco product prices to rise every year from 2020 to 2023

11:59

Exhibition of ideas to improve Tartu launched ahead of public vote

11:27

Belgian jets scrambled for first time on Tuesday

10:59

Suspect in Narva shooting taken into custody

10:21

Transferwise revenue up, company profitable for third year in a row

09:47

Estonian tech companies pledge to become climate neutral in 10 years

09:16

Finance minister on next budget: We're looking for money to fund promises

08:52

Wandering Lights Festival starts on Wednesday in Kadriorg Park

17.09

Riigikogu committee backs repealing outdoor political advertising ban

17.09

Reinsalu: Estonia must strengthen ties with global diaspora community

17.09

ERR's Vikerraadio to mark European language day with song competition

17.09

Veho to acquire Silberauto

17.09

Establishment of internal defense reserve to cost €20 million

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: