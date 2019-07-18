Air Baltic half-year passenger numbers up 38 percent in Estonia

In the first half of 2019, Latvian state-owned airline Air Baltic carried 280,000 passengers on direct flights departing from Tallinn — 38 percent more than during the same period last year.

Last year, the Latvian airline carried altogether 528,449 passengers, marking an increase of 24 percent on year. The airline's market share in June amounted to 62 percent in Riga and 22 percent in Tallinn, Air Baltic said.

Air Baltic carried a total of 2.23 million passengers in the first half of 2019, 18.8 percent more than during the first half of 2018.

Air Baltic offers direct flights from Tallinn to Amsterdam, Berlin, London, Oslo, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna and Vilnius, as well as connecting flights via Riga.

Last month, the airline launched direct flights from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen, and will be launching direct service to Salzburg in December.

Air Baltic serves altogether 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!