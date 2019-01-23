news

airBaltic operating over 100 flights from Tallinn in 2019 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
An airBaltic plane.
An airBaltic plane. Source: Reuters/Scanpix
News

Latvian state-owned carrier airBaltic is to run 104 direct flights weekly from Tallinn Airport in 2019, a 73% increase in frequency on 2018.

Martin Gauss, airBaltic CEO, said the company will continue to increase its service volumes in Tallinn and is to add three new direct destinations this year, as well as increasing the number of weekly departures to existing destinations departing from Tallinn.

"To serve the increasing number of direct flights due to start departing from Tallinn from summer 2019, two of our brand new Airbus A220-300 aircraft are already based in the Estonian capital," Mr Gauss said.

airBaltic's passenger numbers in Estonia grew by 14% year-on-year (y-o-y) in 2018. Over the 12 months, the company carried over  440,000 passengers to and from Estonia. 

airBaltic currently offers direct flights from Tallinn to Amsterdam, Berlin, London, Oslo, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna and Vilnius, plus connecting flights out of Riga. In June, the company is due to launch new direct flights to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen, it is reported.

airBaltic flies to a total of 70 destinations from the three Baltic capitals, Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. It is set to operate direct flights from Riga to  Dublin, Stuttgart and Lviv, in the summer season of 2019.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinn airportair balticair links to tallinnair links to estoniaflights to and from tallinn


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
08:56

Simson, Michal: Cooperation between Centre, Reform conceivable

22.01

Facebook interested in Estonian elections

22.01

Madise: Ban does not extend to MEP candidates not running for Riigikogu

22.01

UK-based Estonians talk about how Brexit affects them

22.01

Two-year temperature low recorded at -25.3C

22.01

Reform MP confirmed in potential Viimsi job switch with Siim Kallas

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

22.01

Indrek Tarand requests EKRE apology, latter claims vice versa

Opinion
22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

18.01

Opinion: Estonian language initiatives great, but will they work out?

15.01

Opinion: A challenging year awaits Estonia and the EU

10.01

Opinion: Poster campaign non-story in itself, but could prove watershed

28.12

Mari-Liis Jakobson: 2018 in some ways a political throwback

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
09:47

Tax and Customs Board calls on companies to prepare for Brexit

22.01

European Commission clears Blackstone to buy Luminor

22.01

SEB lowers Estonia's 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.8%

21.01

Finnish digital prescriptions valid in Estonia from Monday

21.01

Former defence chief to work for Estonian defence industry company Milrem

21.01

December industrial producer price index up 1.6% on year

20.01

Auditors: Fulfilment of public construction contracts needs more attention

20.01

Over 250,000 trucks carried between Western islands, mainland in 2018

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:02

'Elect a better past!' exhibit to open at Maarjamäe Palace

17:44

Tuesday electricity consumption nears all-time record

17:06

Opinion Festival open to new discussion ideas for 2019

16:31

Jüri Adams: Why I'm not running, or MP as an obedient slave

16:02

President Kaljulaid: EU has many competitive advantages for the future

15:23

airBaltic operating over 100 flights from Tallinn in 2019

14:58

EKRE outdoor advert spotted after ban comes into force Updated

13:57

Defence minister meets counterpart in Mali, heads of EU, UN missions

13:26

ERR election broadcasting regulations overview

12:49

Paper: Anvelt may have left politics due to ties with Anton Ger

11:47

US Federal Reserve to probe Deutsche Bank over suspicious Danske cash

10:55

Report: Awareness crucial in fight against information laundering

09:47

Tax and Customs Board calls on companies to prepare for Brexit

08:56

Simson, Michal: Cooperation between Centre, Reform conceivable

22.01

Facebook interested in Estonian elections

22.01

Madise: Ban does not extend to MEP candidates not running for Riigikogu

22.01

UK-based Estonians talk about how Brexit affects them

22.01

European Commission clears Blackstone to buy Luminor

22.01

Gallery: Order of parties, candidates determined by electoral committee

22.01

SEB lowers Estonia's 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.8%

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: