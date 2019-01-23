airBaltic operating over 100 flights from Tallinn in 2019

Latvian state-owned carrier airBaltic is to run 104 direct flights weekly from Tallinn Airport in 2019, a 73% increase in frequency on 2018.

Martin Gauss, airBaltic CEO, said the company will continue to increase its service volumes in Tallinn and is to add three new direct destinations this year, as well as increasing the number of weekly departures to existing destinations departing from Tallinn.

"To serve the increasing number of direct flights due to start departing from Tallinn from summer 2019, two of our brand new Airbus A220-300 aircraft are already based in the Estonian capital," Mr Gauss said.

airBaltic's passenger numbers in Estonia grew by 14% year-on-year (y-o-y) in 2018. Over the 12 months, the company carried over 440,000 passengers to and from Estonia.

airBaltic currently offers direct flights from Tallinn to Amsterdam, Berlin, London, Oslo, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna and Vilnius, plus connecting flights out of Riga. In June, the company is due to launch new direct flights to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen, it is reported.

airBaltic flies to a total of 70 destinations from the three Baltic capitals, Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. It is set to operate direct flights from Riga to Dublin, Stuttgart and Lviv, in the summer season of 2019.

