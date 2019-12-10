ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
AirBaltic announces four new direct routes from Tallinn ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

AirBaltic jet in Estonian livery. Source: airBaltic
Latvian airline airBaltic on Tuesday announced the launch of four new direct destinations from Tallinn and five new destinations from Vilnius. In total, the airline will be adding 13 new routes to its 2020 summer season.

"As we continue to grow, we aim to provide the best connectivity to and from all three Baltic capitals," airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said in a press release. "When evaluating which destinations to launch from the Baltic capitals, we are first looking for those most in demand among local passengers. As a result, we provide additional contributions to local airports, offering new travel opportunities."

By next summer, Gauss noted, the airline will be serving a total of 16 destinations from Tallinn, 11 from Vilnius and over 70 from its hub in Riga.

Next summer season, airBaltic will launch direct flights from Tallinn to Rome, Zurich, Hamburg and the previously announced Nice.

It will also be launching direct routes from Vilnius to Hamburg, Zurich and Gothenburg in late March and Dubrovnik and Rijeka in May, as well as new routes from Riga to Manchester, Yerevan, Bergen and Trondheim.

AirBaltic is a joint stock company established in 1995 whose primary shareholder at around 80 percent is the Latvian state. Danish businessman Lars Thuesen owns the remaining 20 percent via his fully-owned Aircraft Leasing 1 SIA.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
