Airbaltic most popular airline to serve Tallinn Airport in February

Last month, Latvian airline Airbaltic served over 35,000 passengers travelling to and from Tallinn Airport, more than any other single airline.

Airbaltic's market share increased 4% on year to reach, according to a company press release.

"We are fully committed to the Estonian market, and we will offer the largest seat capacity of all airlines from Tallinn Airport this summer," Airbaltic CEO Martin Gauss said. "We see a very strong demand from the Estonian market, and we are here to provide the best connectivity to and from Tallinn."

The Latvian airline offers direct connections from Tallinn to Amsterdam, Berlin, London, Oslo, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna and Vilnius, and will be launching new direct services to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen this June. It has also announced it will launch winter seasonal flights to Salzburg in December.

Airbaltic is scheduled to operate up to 104 weekly direct flights from Tallinn to 12 different destinations this summer, up 73% from last year's schedule.