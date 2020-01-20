AirBaltic carried over 50 percent more Estonian passengers in 2019

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
BNS
airBaltic is a Latvian airline.
airBaltic is a Latvian airline. Source: airBaltic
News

Part of an all-time record high number of passengers carried, Latvian airline airBaltic carried over 670,000 Estonian passengers in 2019, over 50 percent more than in 2018.

On all routes combined, the airline carried a total of 5,049,317 passengers in 2019, 22 percent more than in 2018 and marking a record high number of passengers carried in a single year for the airline, spokespeople for airBaltic said.

AirBaltic operated a total of 62,748 flights in 2019, 12 percent more than in 2018. The airline's average load factor last year, which represents the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of available seats, was 76 percent.

The company's goal for 2019 was to carry 5 million passengers and post sales of €500 million.

In 2019, airBaltic sales crossed the €400 million mark for the first time, growing 18 percent on year to €408.7 million as the airline carried 4.1 million passengers in 12 months.

AirBaltic currently offers direct flights from Tallinn to Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, London, Malaga, Oslo, Paris, Riga, Salzburg, Stockholm, Vienna and Vilnnius. The company is also set to launch direct service from Tallinn to Rome, Zurich and Hamburg in March and to Nice in May.

The primary shareholder in airBaltic is the Latvian state, with an 80.05 percent holding in the airline; Danish businessman Lars Thuesen holds the remaining approximately 20 percent of shares through his fully-owned company Aircraft Leasing 1.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

airbalticair travelairlinespassenger numbers
