LSM: Anger at airBaltic cabin baggage rule change

LSM, Latvia's public broadcaster, reported airBaltic is advising customers to read the rules carefully before take-off to avoid paying fines after a change to cabin baggage rules.

LSM reported customers have been posting their dissatisfaction online after rules changed stating that anything bought in duty-free now contributes towards the total hand luggage allowance.

"The outrage is that the cabin baggage has already been weighed once at check-in and found to comply with the rules. However, it is now also weighed again at embarkation, meaning passengers will have to consider very carefully whether airport purchases will save them money or cost them a hefty fine," LSM wrote.

"Some passengers consider that sufficient information on these conditions has not been made available in advance, though the airline states that such information is provided at all stages of the ticket purchase process."

