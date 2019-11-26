ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

LSM: Anger at airBaltic cabin baggage rule change ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Air Baltic is a Latvian airline.
Air Baltic is a Latvian airline. Source: Air Baltic
News

LSM, Latvia's public broadcaster, reported airBaltic is advising customers to read the rules carefully before take-off to avoid paying fines after a change to cabin baggage rules.

LSM reported customers have been posting their dissatisfaction online after rules changed stating that anything bought in duty-free now contributes towards the total hand luggage allowance.  

"The outrage is that the cabin baggage has already been weighed once at check-in and found to comply with the rules. However, it is now also weighed again at embarkation, meaning passengers will have to consider very carefully whether airport purchases will save them money or cost them a hefty fine," LSM wrote.

"Some passengers consider that sufficient information on these conditions has not been made available in advance, though the airline states that such information is provided at all stages of the ticket purchase process."

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

airbaltic
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:47

RB Rail supervisory board appoints interim CEO, CTO

16:34

Media mogul Hans H. Luik: Anonymous comments fell victim to capitalism

16:18

LSM: Anger at airBaltic cabin baggage rule change

16:05

Ratas' call to recognize exemplary citizens flooded by support for Lemetti

15:43

Interview: Scottish actor Ewen Bremner in Tallinn

15:14

Paper: Journalists' union worried about punishment of whistleblowers

15:01

Opposition parties in no hurry to start any new no-confidence motion

14:42

Justice chancellor: Järvik release on same day may help Lemetti's case

14:31

NATO Air Policing jets escort Russian military plane in Baltic airspace

14:07

Zelensky hopes for Estonia's support in UN Security Council

13:47

Reinsalu to Swedish foreign minister: We are grateful for Sweden's support

13:08

Number of domestic violence-related criminal offenses remains on rise

12:49

Helme, Kokk to take on rural affairs minister duties until Järvik replaced

12:10

Gallery: Kaljulaid meets Ukrainian president at Kadriorg

11:40

Winter tires required on all vehicles as of Sunday, Dec. 1

11:26

Eckerö cancels all Tuesday Tallinn-Helsinki connections

11:04

Ratas: Lemetti declined to attend meeting to clarify ministry situation

10:37

Newspapers criticize prime minister's decision to release Lemetti

10:14

Third quarter construction volumes down following 3.5 years of growth

09:59

Ratas: No repeat of the Lemetti case

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: