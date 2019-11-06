ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tallinn Airport October passenger numbers up 11 percent on year

Tallinn Airport.
Tallinn Airport. Source: Estonian Aviation Cluster
Last month, Tallinn Airport served over 316,000 passengers, 11 percent more than in October 2018.

October can be characterized by active commercial traffic as well as fall break-related travel, Tallinn Airport CCO Eero Pärgmäe said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The most popular destinations were Berlin, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Riga and Warsaw," he highlighted. "Of charter destinations, the most flights were to Antalya, and destinations in Greece and Egypt remain popular among Estonians."

Last month, passengers could fly from Tallinn to 33 regular and 27 charter destinations.

The biggest carrier, airBaltic, served 21 percent of October travelers, followed by LOT Polish Airlines/Nordica with 12 and Ryanair wih 10  percent of travelers. Low-cost airlines served 21 percent of travelers that month.

Compared with last year, the airline added 2 percent more seats to regular flights, while the number of passengers increased 12 percent, indicating that average occupancy increased 76 percent, up from last year's 69 percent.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

flightstallinn airportpassenger numbers
