Increase in tourists staying overnight and using airports

Tallinn Airport.
Tallinn Airport. Source: Estonian Aviation Cluster
Tourists staying overnight in Estonia increased by four percent in July 2019 compared with the same time period last year, figures from Statistics Estonia show.

In July 524,000 foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Estonia. The majority, 42 percent, were from Finland, followed by nine percent from Germany, seven percent from Russia and six percent from Latvia. The number of foreign tourists increased by eight percent from July 2018.

The number of tourists from Finland increased by three percent in July and there was also an increase in tourists visiting from other European countries, the USA, and several Asian countries. 

Of the accommodated foreign tourists, 80 percent came to Estonia on holiday and 15 percent were on business trips. The vast majority, 58 percent, of foreign tourists chose accommodation in Tallinn, 12 percent in Pärnu and eight percent in Tartu.

In July, 195,000 domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, which is one percent less than in July 2018. They spent a total of 366,000 nights in accommodation establishments. 

The vast majority of domestic tourists were on holiday while 14 percent were on a business trip. A fifth of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in Harju county, 14 percent in Pärnu county and 10 percent each in Ida-Viru, Saare, and Tartu counties.

The average cost of a guest night was €40, which is much as in July last year. The average cost of a guest night in Harju County was €49, in Pärnu county €42, in Tartu county €38 and in Ida-Viru county €32.

In total both domestic and foreign tourists spent 634,000 nights in accommodation in Estonia in July 2019.

Passenger increases for Tallinn and Tartu airports

Both Tallinn and Tartu airports saw an increase in passengers in August 2019 compared to August 2018.

More than 325,000 passengers passed through Tallinn Airport in August, a 6.4 percent increase, while Tartu Airport increased by 34 percent, or 722 people, reaching 2,725 air passengers. 

Commercial Manager at Tallinn Airport, Eero Pärgmäe, said the number of passengers has increased to almost all destinations, with Stockholm, London, Berlin and Riga having the highest growth. 

"These cities are also the destinations with the most air traffic, but also the most intense competition between airlines, whose growth is largely stimulated by cheap fares. These markets are experiencing some overheating, which is why the number of airlines serving these destinations can be expected to decrease during the winter season," said Pärgmäe.

He added there was cause to be "delighted" with the increase of passengers flying from and to Tartu Airport. He said: "It is felt that the demand has caught up and the Tartu-Helsinki route has finally been included in the travel plans of the residents of Tartu."

 --

Editor: Helen Wright

tourismtallinn airportaccommodation


