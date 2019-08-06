June accommodated tourist numbers up 9 percent on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Tuesday, a total of 407,000 tourists stayed at accommodation establishments in June, up 9 percent on year. Both domestic and foreign tourist numbers saw an increase.

This June, a total of 255,000 foreign tourists used the services of accommodation establishments in Estonia, where they spent a total of 480,000 nights. The number of tourists increased 10 percent and the number of overnight stays 7 percent on year.

Nearly one third of foreign tourists came from Finland, 11 percent from Germany, and 7 percent each from Russia and Latvia. Compared to last June, the number of tourists from Germany and Latvia increased by 21 and 30 percent, respectively. This June also saw 13 percent more Asian tourists stay at accommodation establishments. The number of tourists from Finland and Russia, however, decreased by 7 and 5 percent on year, respectively.

Of accommodated foreign tourists, 76 percent traveled to Estonia on vacation, 19 percent were traveling for business and the rest had some other reason for visiting. 63 percent of foreign tourists were accommodated in Tallinn and 11 percent in Pärnu.

Domestic tourist numbers up as well

This June, 152,000 domestic tourists also stayed at Estonia's accommodation establishments, 8 percent more than in June 2018. Domestic tourists spent a total of 264,000 nights at accommodation establishments, 9 percent more than during the same month last year.

67 percent of domestic tourists were on vacation, while another 19 were traveling for business. 23 percent of accommodated domestic tourists stayed in Harju County, 16 percent in Pärnu County and 10 percent each in Ida-Viru and Tartu Counties.

A total of 1,378 accommodation establishments throughout Estonia offered services for tourists in June, including 24,000 rooms and 57,000 bed places at an occupancy rate of 53 and 43 percent, respectively.

The average cost of a guest night was €41, up €1 on year; the average in Harju County was €51, while the average in both Tartu and Pärnu Counties was €36 and the average in Ida-Viru County was €31.

