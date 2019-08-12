ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Statistics: Registered unemployment stands at 4.9 percent in July

Economy
The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund office in Tartu.
The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund office in Tartu. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
Economy

Registered unemployment in Estonia stood at 31,700 at the end of July, constituting just under 5 percent of the workforce and a 0.3 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) rise, Baltic News Service reports.

The actual numbers of unemployed rose from 5,433 to 6,164 y-o-y, according to Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) data, where the workforce is defined as the population aged between 16 and retirement age able to work. The figures naturally do not include non-registered unemployment or under-employment.

Close to a third of those registered unemployed were those with a reduced capacity for work.

By geographic breakdown, Ida-Viru County saw the highest rate at 9.1 percent of the workforce unemployed at the end of July. Valga County and Põlva County were next, at 8.4 percent and 6.6 percent respectively, with the island counties of Hiiu and Saare seeing the lowest levels of unemployment (3 percent and 3.6 percent respectively).

The Unemployment Insurance Fund carried a total of 8,470 job vacancies in July, with 4,283 still to be filled at the end of the month.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

statisticsunemployment in estoniaestonian unemployment


