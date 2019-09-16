ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia's second quarter job vacancy rate below EU, euro area average ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
Construction work in Tallinn.
Construction work in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Economy

The job vacancy rate in Estonia in the second quarter of 2019 stood at 1.9 percent, steady on quarter and on year as well as falling below the respective euro area and EU28 rates of 2.3 percent.

In the euro area (EA19), the job vacancy rate stood at 2.3 percent in the second quarter of 2019, remaining stable on quarter and increasing from 2.1 percent on year, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU.

In the EU28, the job vacancy rate likewise stood at 2.3 percent, remaining stable on quarter and increasing from 2.2 percent on year.

In the euro area, the job vacancy rate in the second quarter of 2019 was 2 percent in industry and construction, and 2.6 percent in services. In the EU28, the rate stood at 2.1 percent in industry and construction, and 2.6 percent in services.

Compared with the second quarter of 2018, the second quarter job vacancy rate increased in ten member states, remained stable in nine and fell in another nine.

Among those member states for whom comparable data was available, the highest job vacancy rates in the second quarter of 2019 were recorded in the Czech Republic at 6.2 percent, and Belgium and the Netherlands, both at 3.4 percent. The lowest rates, meanwhile, were observed in Greece at 0.7 percent, and in Bulgaria and Spain at 0.7 percent each.

Of neighboring countries, Latvia's rate stood at 3.2 percent, up 0.5 percent on year; in Lithuania, the indicator declined 0.1 percentage points on year to 1.4 percent, while the rates in Finland and Sweden alike remained steady on year at 2.1 and 2.7 percent, respectively.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

eurostatemploymentjob vacancy rate


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
15.09

Prosecutor general reappointment at centre of latest government rift

15.09

Estonia labor cost increase in Q2 2019 higher than EU average

14.09

Gallery: Literary street festival held in Kadriorg

14.09

Aidu developers: Authorities not playing ball on Supreme Court judgement

14.09

Nationalist demonstration in Tallinn demands 'Est-exit'

Opinion
Business
12.09

SDE asks foreign trade minster Kert Kingo for account of her work to date

12.09

Construction boss deines Savisaar bribery allegations in court

11.09

Regional Jet business model seems to pay off as company posts first profits

11.09

Gender pay gap 8.5 percent in public administration jobs

11.09

Estonia's proposed 2020 migration quota to be one fewer than 2019

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:35

Riigikogu committee backs citizenship application for those born in Estonia

17:13

Estonia's second quarter job vacancy rate below EU, euro area average

16:57

Savisaar corruption trial to continue next month

16:19

Trial of Estonian murder suspect begins in London

15:46

SAPTK takes Office of the Prosecutor General's Tarand decision to court

15:23

Tartu Smart Bikes travel 1.5 million kilometers in first three months

14:53

What the papers say: IT education in schools and a 'Bronze Solider' app

14:26

Central bank: Few Estonian families have investment experience

13:57

Road Administration announces new procurement for Saaremaa air link

13:54

Suspect arrested in Narva shooting

13:04

Two injured as train crashes into car in Järva County

12:28

Kersti Sarapuu elected leader of Centre Party Riigikogu group

11:57

Ministry predicting crisis if more family doctors cannot be found

11:35

Reinsalu: Concessions to Russia sign of West's powerlessness

10:21

One injured in shooting in Narva, police searching for shooter

09:58

Anett Kontaveit rises in world rankings, Kaia Kanepi drops five

09:22

Maxima challenges establishment of competing Lidl in Tartu

09:09

Tänak extends points total, Ogier halves lead, after Rally Turkey

15.09

Opinion: A tale of two protests, and why both are doomed

15.09

Prosecutor general reappointment at centre of latest government rift

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: