11,000 job vacancies in Estonia in second quarter

There were more than 11,000 job vacancies in Estonia in the last quarter, figures released by Statistics Estonia show, a decrease of two percent compared to the same time period in 2018.

The total number of occupied and vacant posts in Estonia in the second quarter (April, May, June 2019) was 611,180. This is an increase of 0.5% compared to quarter one (January, February, and March 2019).

Compared to the first quarter of 2019 as well as to the second quarter of 2018, the number of job vacancies decreased by 2%.

There were 1,585 vacancies in the manufacturing industry and 2,151 job vacancies in the wholesale and retail sectors. These were followed by public administration and defence with 1,145 and education with 1,134 vacant posts. The manufacturing, education, wholesale and retail industries are the biggest employers in the country.

The share of job vacancies in the total number of posts was 1.8 percent in the second quarter of 2019, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than in the second quarter of 2018. The rate of job vacancies was highest in the information and communication ( three percent) sector and in public administration and defence (2.9% percent).

The rate of vacant jobs was lowest in mining and quarrying (0.4 percent) and real estate activities (0.2 percent) sectors.

Vacant posts in the public sector accounted for 30 percent of all job vacancies. The rate of job vacancies was highest in enterprises owned by foreign private entities (2.4 percent). In state and municipal institutions and enterprises, the rate was 2.2 percent and, in enterprises owned by Estonian private entities, 1.5 percent.

The majority of the vacant posts, 77 percent, were in Harju county, followed by Tartu county with eight percent. Both Pärnu and Ida-Viru counties had three percent of vacant positions.

The rate of job vacancies was highest in Harju (2.4 percent) and Saare (1.8 percent) counties and lowest in Põlva county (0.3 percent).

Rate of job vacancies in quarter two 2019 compared to quarter one 2019. Source: Statistics Estonia

Statistics Estonia has conducted the vacant and occupied posts and labour turnover survey since 2005. In 2019, the sample includes 8,300 enterprises, institutions and organisations, and also non-profit organisations and foundations with less than 50 employees have been included in the population.

Statistics Estonia uses the data of the employment register of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board to estimate the number of occupied posts and labour turnover.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!