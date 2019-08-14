ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Statistics: Employment of older people at 10-year high ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
Employment and unemployment rates for older people (50-74) in Estonia.
Employment and unemployment rates for older people (50-74) in Estonia. Source: Statistics Estonia
Economy

The number of people in the 50-74 age group in employment is at a 10-year peak, according to Statistics Estonia.

A total of 232,500 people aged 50-74 were in employment in Q2 2019, a 9,600 year-on-year (y-o-y) rise, Statistics Estonia says. The proportion of that age group in employment was 59.2 percent, and unemployment stood at 4.7 percent in the same bracket (many of the remainder would be classified as retired).

In the 25-49-year-old age group, employment stood at 83.3 percent and unemployment at 4 percent in the same period, relatively unchanged on the previous quarter and year.

For people aged 15-24, employment stood at 39.5 per cent and unemployment was significantly higher at 14.1 percent. Statistics Estonia says this figure is partly seasonal as school and university students start looking for work at the beginning of summer, often finding it within a couple of weeks.

Unemployment as a whole was down by just over 2,000 people y-o-y in Q2 2019, while conversely, the number of employed had risen over that period. 127,700 of those employed were women, a y-o-y rise of 3,400, and 104,800 were men, a y-o-y rise of 6,200.

Overall unemployment in Q2 2019 was 5.1 percent, labor force participation rate was 71.7 percent and employment stood at 68.1 percent, Statistics Estonia says, giving an estimated number of 667,700 in employment and 35,700 unemployed. Labor market indicators were relatively unchanged y-o-y, the agency says.

Employed persons break down showed 584,500 full-time workers and 83,200 part-time, again relatively stable y-o-y, Statistics Estonia says. The number of under-employed persons fell slightly during that period, to 6,500.

An under-employed person is one who does not work full-time, but expresses a desire to work more hours and is available for such within two weeks.

The number of inactive persons was 277,600 in Q2 2019, a slight y-o-y rise. Major factors here were retirement (89,000), studies (65,000) and illness or disability (61,400).

Statistics Estonia says that of particular significance is the fact that the number of "discouraged persons", described as those who have lost all hope of finding work, is at a 20-year low at 2,900.

Statistics Estonia says it has conducted its Labour Force Survey since 1995, with 5,000 persons participating in the survey every quarter.

--

Statistics Estonia is a government agency under the aegis of the Ministry of Finance, and provides public institutions, business and research circles, international organizations and individuals with reliable and objective information on the economic, demographic, social and environmental situation and trends in Estonia.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

unemploymentstatistics estoniastatisticsemployment in estonialabor statistics in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

OPINION FESTIVAL 2019
MORE NEWS
13.08

Alleged house fire murder victim youth died of carbon monoxide poisoning

13.08

Prime minister, incoming European Commission president, talk priorities

12.08

Leaked audit office report slams hospitals, police capacity for crises

12.08

Gallery: Roadworks bring disruption to several main Tallinn routes

12.08

Businessman in kidnapping case gets community service plea bargain

Opinion
Business
11.08

Mining, energy trade unions planning picket in Tallinn

11.08

Prices of alcoholic beverages in Latvian stores not dropping yet

09.08

Finance minister: Attracting foreign talent to Estonia should be encouraged

09.08

Economist: Slowdown attributable to decline in shale oil product exports

09.08

Paper: Amazon establishes subsidiary in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
12:12

Ivo Linna, Kaire Vilgats to give free concert in Tallinn on Aug. 20

11:34

Kentucky Fried Chicken coming to Tallinn in October

10:35

Kontaveit cruises through to Cincinnati second round

09:54

Statistics: Employment of older people at 10-year high

09:26

Russia claims NATO jet 'chased off' by its fighters Tuesday

08:33

Animal welfare group highlights battery hen plight after air gun slaughter

13.08

Opinion: On EKRE and constantly being in the spotlight

13.08

Government to unveil state real estate purchase strategy Thursday

13.08

Gallery: Prime minister meets the men of the King's Royal Hussars at Tapa

13.08

Coalition agreed on pension reform bill, differ on ensuing pension hike

13.08

Urissaare country festival celebrating 5th anniversary

13.08

Gallery: Tartuff kicks off in pouring rain

13.08

Benefits restructure sees rise in pension payouts despite fall in claimants

13.08

Former Savisaar corruption co-defendant not to stand as witness

13.08

Kontaveit through to Cincinnati doubles last 16

13.08

Gallery: Wagwan Festival attracts thousands of reggae, hip-hop fans

13.08

Tallinna TV in likely layoffs, may close in 2020

13.08

Last Estonian fur farm company faces economic problems, expects recovery

13.08

Alleged house fire murder victim youth died of carbon monoxide poisoning

13.08

Prime minister, incoming European Commission president, talk priorities

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: