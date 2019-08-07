ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Bank of Estonia: July alcohol excise duty cut slowed inflation ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
The reduced alcohol excise duty rate entered into effect on July 1.
The reduced alcohol excise duty rate entered into effect on July 1. Source: Priit Luts/ERR
Economy

The consumer price index (CPI) in July fell 0.1 percent compared to June but increased 2.1 percent on year. According to the Bank of Estonia, the cut in the excise duty rate on alcohol which entered into effect on July 1 had a substantial impact on this.

Lower excise rates on alcohol were introduced on July 1, but based on data from Statistics Estonia, the pass-through to retail prices for alcohol was relatively small, Bank of Estonia economist Sulev Pert said in a press release on Wednesday.

Strong liquor prices fell by 6.7 percent, but beer prices by just 2.5 percent. As unemployment is low and wages are rising fast, companies can keep their price margins high.

According to Pert, the excise cut should reduce the inflation rate by 0.2 percentage points this year.

Inflation in the euro area, meanwhile, slowed to 1.1 percent in July, a rate last seen at the beginning of last year. Inflation fell in foreign markets partly due to the fact that international trade barriers have reduced demand for goods and commodities.

The dollar price of crude oil was 14 percent lower on year, as did energy prices and the prices of imported clothes and home electronics.

According to the forecast published by the central bank in June, Estonia can expect to see inflation increase by 2.5 percent this year.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

alcoholbank of estoniainflationexcise duties


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

More news
10:31

Network operator expecting number of electric vehicles to increase

10:01

Estonia, Maryland sign cooperation agreement

09:28

Prosecutor taking Kuusik domestic violence case to court

09:18

Poll: Support for Reform at record high, EKRE, Centre declining

08:40

Simson likely to be assigned portfolio in early September

06.08

Russian Embassy condemns Estonia's non-recognition of certain passports

06.08

Preliminary hearing in Lember benefit fraud case to be held next Monday

06.08

Photos, video: Ratas meets with Boris Johnson in London Updated

Opinion
15:22

Bank of Estonia: July alcohol excise duty cut slowed inflation

14:27

Gallery: ESTPLA-30 conducts final patrol in Mali

13:05

Prosecutors partially terminate case against Tartu ex-deputy mayor

12:03

Meteorologist: Rainy weather likely to last through end of August

11:27

Reidi Road to be completed by end of year

Business
05.08

Possible Narva city fines add to bus operator woes

05.08

Eesti Energia selling Mustamäe properties for €5 million

04.08

Police stop damaged Atko bus, discover driver on 17-hour shift

03.08

Tax Board: Too soon to estimate tobaccoless snus tax receipts

02.08

State to track electric vehicles bought with state support via GPS

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:10

Finance minister: Alcohol excise duty receipts up, cross-border trade down

16:29

Sebe to take over seven Harju County bus routes next February

15:22

Bank of Estonia: July alcohol excise duty cut slowed inflation

14:27

Gallery: ESTPLA-30 conducts final patrol in Mali

13:05

Prosecutors partially terminate case against Tartu ex-deputy mayor

12:03

Meteorologist: Rainy weather likely to last through end of August

11:27

Reidi Road to be completed by end of year

10:59

July consumer price index up 2.1 percent on year

10:31

Network operator expecting number of electric vehicles to increase

10:01

Estonia, Maryland sign cooperation agreement

09:28

Prosecutor taking Kuusik domestic violence case to court

09:18

Poll: Support for Reform at record high, EKRE, Centre declining

08:40

Simson likely to be assigned portfolio in early September

06.08

Looking back: ESTO 2019 program brings together youth from 25 countries

06.08

Russian Embassy condemns Estonia's non-recognition of certain passports

06.08

Tax Board: Second quarter intragroup lending from Estonia up

06.08

Preliminary hearing in Lember benefit fraud case to be held next Monday

06.08

Photos, video: Ratas meets with Boris Johnson in London Updated

06.08

Korb: Agreement reached with photographer Jill Greenberg

06.08

Police think delivering passports, ID documents via courier not safe

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: