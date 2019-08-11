ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Prices of alcoholic beverages in Latvian stores not dropping yet ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
Alcohol store in Ainaži, on the Latvian-Estonian border.
Alcohol store in Ainaži, on the Latvian-Estonian border. Source: ERR
Economy

Although the Latvian excise duty on strong alcoholic beverages has been cut by 15 percent, retailers haven't yet lowered prices, as they are still selling the products purchased at the previous tax rate, Henriks Danusevics, president of the Latvian Traders Association, told BNS.

Danusevics explained that retailers could start buying alcoholic beverages at the reduced tax rate only on Aug. 1, which is why prices, except for those in areas bordering with Estonia where alcohol sales are higher, aren't reduced yet.

He added that there have been no reports of increased alcohol consumption following the tax cut.

"This tax change definitely doesn't mean that people will start to drink more like the Health Ministry predicted. The decision to cut the excise tax on alcohol is an opportunity to go for higher-quality alcohol, or to save on the excise difference and buy other products. In the long term, prices on the best-selling alcoholic beverages might go down after the current supplies are sold out," he said, adding that for the time being, 90 percent of alcoholic drinks on the market are still old inventory, on which the higher excise rate has already been paid.

Amendments to the Excise Tax Law that the Saeima passed in their final reading on July 8 entered into effect starting this month, reducing the rate on strong alcoholic drinks by 15 percent.

The reduced tax rate is temporary and implemented to offset the expected negative effects on Latvian business of a recent Estonian excise cut. It will remain in force until Feb. 29, 2020.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

latviaalcohol excise duty


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

OPINION FESTIVAL 2019
MORE NEWS
09.08

Opinion Festival: English-language panels happening on Friday

08.08

Mihkelson: Russia continuing to militarize Gulf of Finland

08.08

ESTPLA-32 takes over mission in Mali

08.08

Estonia seeking to make e-residency more efficient for entrepreneurs

08.08

Coalition marks 100 days in government, Ratas promising 1,306 more

Opinion
Business
08.08

Foreign tourists spend €420 million in Estonia in second quarter

07.08

Finance minister: Alcohol excise duty receipts up, cross-border trade down

07.08

Bank of Estonia: July alcohol excise duty cut slowed inflation

07.08

July consumer price index up 2.1 percent on year

06.08

Tax Board: Second quarter intragroup lending from Estonia up

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
16:51

Mining, energy trade unions planning picket in Tallinn

13:50

Prices of alcoholic beverages in Latvian stores not dropping yet

12:05

Prosecutor report: Domestic violence should be punished more severely

10:10

New nationwide digital registration system for medical services online

10.08

Defense minister: No reason to worry about Russian heliport on Gogland

10.08

Opinion Festival: English language panels on Saturday

10.08

Dutch daily: Partners of NATO air policing pilots trolled by Russians

10.08

Watch again: ERR News Opinion Festival panel discussion on immigration Updated

09.08

Watch again: Youth of Europe Opinion Festival panel

09.08

Finance minister: Attracting foreign talent to Estonia should be encouraged

09.08

Economist: Slowdown attributable to decline in shale oil product exports

09.08

Estonian experts: Russian heliport on Gogland a demonstration of power

09.08

Paper: Amazon establishes subsidiary in Estonia

09.08

Opinion: Ignorance, absurdity, and hope at the 2019 Opinion Festival

09.08

Irish Estonian Business Network closes its doors

09.08

Ministry of Culture to establish Tartu office on Pepleri Street

09.08

Passenger arriving from Kiev dies at Tallinn Airport

09.08

Steel fabrications producer announces €10 million Narva extension project

09.08

Estonia wants increased US involvement in backing Baltic region security

09.08

Kontaveit out of Toronto singles, still in doubles

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: