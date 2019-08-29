ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Survey: Estonians' interest in buying alcohol in Latvia beginning to wane ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
Alcohol for sale at an Alko1000 store in the border town of Valka.
Alcohol for sale at an Alko1000 store in the border town of Valka. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
Economy

Of Estonian residents who have purchased alcohol in Latvia this year, just 11 percent do so at least once a month ⁠— down from 21 percent in March, it appears from a survey conducted by Kantar Emor in August.

Kantar Emor survey manager Aivar Voog noted that the emotion that used to accompany alcohol shopping in Latvia is losing its effect as well.

The share of people buying alcoholic beverages from Latvia less frequently than once a month has increased, however this is not a deliberate or systematic strategy for replenishing one's alcohol reserves, he said, pointing out that as people from Estonia travel to Latvia more frequently during the summer months, they are bound to buy both low-alcohol by volume (ABV) beverages and strong liquor alike while there.

"What is more important is that the number of people who can be bothered to drive to Latvia just to get their drinks has declined twofold," Voog highlighted.

He pointed out that buying one's alcohol from Latvia also no longer produces the shopper's high that it used to. As recently as June, many considered buying alcohol in Latvia something of a protest against Estonia's high alcohol excise duty rates. This has lost its punch, however, after Estonia reduced its alcohol excise duty rates as of July 1. This June, 40 percent of those polled said they had experienced a sense of satisfaction when buying alcohol from Latvia; by August, this figure had declined twofold.

"Shopping is [now] perceived rather as an ordinary activity," he added.

Altogether 18 percent of survey respondents said in August that they had purchased alcohol from Latvia this year, down 24 percent on year.

Consumption remains unchanged

Voog noted, however, that alcohol consumption has remained relatively unchanged on the whole in Estonia. Among residents aged 18-74, 83 percent had purchased alcohol this year, similar to recent years' figures for the month of August.

"Alcohol is purchased more frequently in summer than during the first months of the year," he said.

From Aug. 15-21, Kantar Emor interviewed 1,166 Estonian residents regarding cross-border alcohol purchases.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

cross-border tradealcohollatvia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Baltic Way 30th Anniversary
MORE NEWS
28.08

President to take legislation to Supreme Court with law office counsel

28.08

Kadri Simson offered possible European Commission economy-related role

28.08

Tartu named European Capital of Culture 2024

28.08

Enterprise Estonia CEO Alo Ivask stepping down

28.08

Audit Office: Estonian language training for adults poorly organized

Opinion
Business
28.08

SEB raises 2019 economic growth forecast to 3 percent

27.08

Gallery: First phase of Port of Tallinn D-Terminal to be finished this fall

27.08

Regional stations to be built along Rail Baltica route

27.08

Pharmaceutical bodies slam reforms, say ministry manipulated public

27.08

Bus drivers to hold protest, threaten strike action if wages not raised

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
13:33

Savisaar trial co-defendant Alexander Kofkin's hearing starts Thursday

13:05

New regulations for use of electric scooters to be introduced

12:43

Fireworks display will mark 25th anniversary of Russian troop withdrawal

12:17

IT minister sticks to vow to keep foreign working trips to a minimum

12:10

Survey: Estonians' interest in buying alcohol in Latvia beginning to wane

11:50

Helme: Four lane roads, Muhu bridge possible with private sector projects

11:31

Reinsalu in Helsinki for informal EU foreign ministers meeting

11:15

Daily: Russian Cultural Center finances in disarray

11:06

Manufacturing and trade boost business sector turnover in second quarter

10:37

Nothing wicked in seeking counsel from law firm, says President's Office

09:44

Gallery: First passengers ride self driving bus in Tallinn

09:12

Reinsalu meets with Turkish foreign minister in Tallinn

09:01

Kontaveit US Open doubles match postponed due to rain

08:35

Tartu win not a 'unanimous' decision for European Capital of Culture 2024

28.08

Gallery: IKEA gives sneak peek at Tallinn location opening Thursday

28.08

President to take legislation to Supreme Court with law office counsel

28.08

Kadri Simson offered possible European Commission economy-related role

28.08

Tartu named European Capital of Culture 2024

28.08

Enterprise Estonia CEO Alo Ivask stepping down

28.08

Opinion: Estonia's low money laundering risk isn't so surprising

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: