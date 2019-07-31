ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Latvia to lower excise duty rate on strong liquor Thursday ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
Alcohol for sale in Valka, on the Latvian-Estonian border
Alcohol for sale in Valka, on the Latvian-Estonian border Source: ERR
Economy

A 15 percent lower excise duty rate on strong liquor is to enter into effect in Latvia on Thursday. The reduced excise duty rate will apply through Feb. 29, 2020.

The reduced rate will not apply to beer, wine or other alcoholic beverages containing up to 22 percent pure alcohol.

On July 8, the Saeima passed amendments to Latvia's excise tax law in response to Estonia's decision to lower excise duty rates on beer, cider and strong liquor by 25 percent as of July 1.

Authors of the draft amendments argued that the cut as necessary as recent tax measures adopted in Estonia were likely to have a negative effect on the Latvian alcohol market and retailers, particularly in Latvian-Estonian border areas.

The Latvian Ministry of Finance forecast the situation to have a negative impact of up to €92 million on the state budget, and recommended cutting the excise duty rate on strong liquor by at least 15 percent in order to offset the negative effects of Estonia's own cut. The ministry expects the duty rate cut to reduce the negative fiscal impact to €32 million.

Mārtiņš Bondars, chairman of the Budget and Finance (Taxation) Committee of the Saeima, previously told journalists that lawmakers may still decide on duty rates after Feb. 29, taking into consideration agreements on budget legislation, but this would depend on the result of talks between Latvia and Estonia, which are necessary to "prevent a situation in which two countries engage in excise tax rivalry."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

cross-border tradealcohollatviaalcohol excise duty


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
30.07

Ministry: Estonia not to take out any loans for Rail Baltica construction

30.07

Prosecutor's Office: No crime in Tarand keeping SAPTK donation

30.07

Lawyer: Roxen captain allowed to leave Russia

30.07

Russian Embassy rejects Reinsalu criticism of recent events in Moscow

30.07

Reinsalu: Foreign policy to remain on course with small changes

30.07

Power outage in Leisi leaves passengers trapped on ferry for several hours

30.07

Helipad to be built on Kihnu

29.07

Lukas: President should take back Putin's invite to visit Estonia

Opinion
14:52

Ratas: Calling Singing Revolution mass hysteria is inappropriate

13:42

Latvia to lower excise duty rate on strong liquor Thursday

12:40

North Estonia Medical Centre moving toward paperless intensive care

11:05

Elering earns €22 million profit in first half of 2019

10:19

June industrial production down 4 percent on year

Business
29.07

VTA: Risk of African swine fever persists

29.07

Maive Rute elected deputy governor of Bank of Estonia

29.07

State wants more info from Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel developers

29.07

Aas invited by Russian energy minister to attend Energy Week in Moscow

29.07

June rail passenger numbers up 11.2 percent on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:11

Second building of University of Tartu Delta Centre reaches full height

15:49

Simson named among five candidates for Commissioner for Energy

14:52

Ratas: Calling Singing Revolution mass hysteria is inappropriate

13:42

Latvia to lower excise duty rate on strong liquor Thursday

12:40

North Estonia Medical Centre moving toward paperless intensive care

11:05

Elering earns €22 million profit in first half of 2019

10:19

June industrial production down 4 percent on year

09:27

Digest: Domestic policy changes already affecting foreign relations

09:04

Yle: July strong liquor sales in Estonia up 20 percent

30.07

Ministry: Estonia not to take out any loans for Rail Baltica construction

30.07

New shale oil refinery to be located in Sillamäe or Auvere

30.07

Eesti Energia to decide over further layoffs late next month

30.07

Prosecutor's Office: No crime in Tarand keeping SAPTK donation

30.07

Lawyer: Roxen captain allowed to leave Russia

30.07

Eesti Energia second quarter revenue up 13.2 percent on year

30.07

Russian Embassy rejects Reinsalu criticism of recent events in Moscow

30.07

Reinsalu: Foreign policy to remain on course with small changes

30.07

Power outage in Leisi leaves passengers trapped on ferry for several hours

30.07

Helipad to be built on Kihnu

30.07

June retail turnover up 3 percent on year

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: