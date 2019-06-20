ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Interior minister: No excise duty agreements with Latvia exist ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS, ERR News
Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE).
Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Economy

According to media reports on Thursday, Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš has claimed that Estonia violated an agreement on excise duties with Latvia when the government decided to lower duties levied on alcoholic drinks. Interior Minister Mart Helme (EKRE) emphasized that no such agreement exists, and that Latvia's own excise duties reduction does not mean Estonia's most recent policy adjustment is a failure.

Helme went on to day that any such statement by the Latvian prime minister is "domestic propaganda." Meanwhile, the findings based on which the government recently decided to lower Estonia's excise duties on alcoholic drinks still apply, and the excise cuts are here to stay.

This, according to Helme, in the long run will mean that prices of alcoholic drinks will eventually be the same on both sides of the Estonian-Latvian border, and that cross-border trade will develop accordingly.

"However, what will happen, and this is largely thanks to the daring excise duty hike of the Finns, is that we will likely get back the trips made by our northern neighbors, and Estonia's tax receipts will definitely improve as a result of the excise duty cut," Helme said. "Claims that we have failed with our excise duty reductions are unfounded," he added.

Helme also confirmed that there are no binding and signed agreements between Estonia and Latvia regarding excise duties. According to Helme, what Latvia has claimed has been the subject of debate in the Baltic Assembly. If the Latvian prime minister claims the opposite, this is a Latvian domestic policy propaganda issue, the Estonian minister said.

"We are not starting any sort of excise war, and there are no new excise duty reductions planned," Helme added.

The Saeima's decision to reduce the excise tax rate on alcohol might enter into effect in August, Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš said in an interview with the Morning Panorama program of Latvian Television.

The Latvian government leader was reported to have said on Wednesday that such a measure in response to Estonia's decision to slash its excise duties on alcoholic beverages would be an obvious course of action, though passing the necessary legislation will not be easy during the summer period.

Kariņš suggested that several years ago, both countries agreed that Latvia would raise the alcohol tax to bring it closer to the Estonian level. At that time, Latvia decided to raise the tax gradually in order to avoid an increase in the amount of contraband alcohol sold.

"I absolutely don't want an excise war with Estonia, but if the Estonians break the agreement and start this war against us, we will have no choice but to respond by reducing the excise taxes accordingly," the Latvian prime minister said.

He said the reduction would mean reverting approximately to the tax levels of last year.

Latvia last raised excise tax rates on alcoholic beverages in March this year. Now the excise tax rates are approximately the same as in Lithuania, though still significantly lower than those in Estonia.

The 25-percent reduction of Estonia's alcohol excise duty will enter into force on July 1 this year.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

latviamart helmealcohol excise duties


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
20.06

Coalition split on Helme EU bailout program stance

20.06

Reinsalu in Sweden: Only together can Russian aggression be countered

20.06

University of Tartu just short of top 300 in latest worldwide rankings

19.06

Matti Maasikas new EU Ambassador to Ukraine

19.06

Estonia taking part in first ever G7 meeting in July

19.06

City government announces "Tenet" traffic restrictions

19.06

Mart Helme: Police chief plagiarism claims no grounds for "crucifixion"

19.06

Internationally famous rescued wolf feared shot dead

Opinion
20.06

Interior minister confirms government ESM difference of opinion

20.06

Economic Affairs Ministry orders procurement of new trains

20.06

Interior minister: No excise duty agreements with Latvia exist

20.06

Prime minister says no further excise cuts as Latvia retaliates

20.06

State agrees to grant €5 million for Nolan movie

Business
17.06

Estonia enters strong European innovators ranking for first time

17.06

Survey: Rail Baltica moving cargo between Finland, Adriatic has potential

17.06

Balticconnector undersea gas pipeline reaches land in Estonia

17.06

Kadriorg and Pirita post highest monthly earnings in Tallinn and Estonia

17.06

LHV Pank taking over Danske ATM machines

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
20.06

Mupo confiscate bicycle rickshaws in regulations crackdown

20.06

Baltic defense ministers meet in Tartu, agree on cooperation outline

20.06

Interior minister confirms government ESM difference of opinion

20.06

Economic Affairs Ministry orders procurement of new trains

20.06

Interior minister: No excise duty agreements with Latvia exist

20.06

Prime minister says no further excise cuts as Latvia retaliates

20.06

State agrees to grant €5 million for Nolan movie

20.06

Rural Affairs Ministry: Cooperation with China guaranteeing export growth

20.06

Statistics: Population decrease slowing but continuing

20.06

Coalition split on Helme EU bailout program stance

20.06

Reinsalu in Sweden: Only together can Russian aggression be countered

20.06

University of Tartu just short of top 300 in latest worldwide rankings

19.06

Matti Maasikas new EU Ambassador to Ukraine

19.06

Estonia taking part in first ever G7 meeting in July

19.06

City government announces "Tenet" traffic restrictions

19.06

Mart Helme: Police chief plagiarism claims no grounds for "crucifixion"

19.06

Internationally famous rescued wolf feared shot dead

19.06

Foreign minister in Sweden, discussing bilateral relations, Russia

19.06

Swedbank remains secure for customers, says suspended CEO

19.06

Over 1,200 uniformed personnel to take part in Victory Day parade

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: