Interior minister proposed immigration amends include digital nomad visa

News
BNS, ERR News
Interior minister Mart Helme (EKRE).
Interior minister Mart Helme (EKRE). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Ministry of the Interior has submitted a bill of amendments to the Aliens Act 2009, the Population Register Act 2000, and the Health Services Organisation Act 2001, Baltic News Service reports.

Th bill aims to establish obligations for sponsors of short-term, visa-based employees, and to add to conditions for both issuing and refusing visas, it is reported.

The bill will also enable third country residents to switch employers and educational institutions during their their residence permit validity period, among other changes.

"The planned amendments arise from the need to organize and modernize the regulation of foreigners living and working in Estonia," interior minister Mart Helme (EKRE) said in a press release, according to BNS.

He also noted the creation of a new "digital nomad" visa, to reflect Estonia's position as an e-state and differentiate in the case of third country residents coming to work in Estonia on that basis.

"In order to promote the image of Estonia as an e-state, a digital nomad visa is to also be set up, as one of the first of its kind in the world; this will allow people with a web-based job, irrespective of location, to come to Estonia, stay here and work here on the basis of said visa," Helme added.

The English translations of the three acts being amended are here, here and here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

