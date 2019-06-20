ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Interior minister confirms government ESM difference of opinion ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Interior minister and deputy prime minister Mart Helme (EKRE).
Interior minister and deputy prime minister Mart Helme (EKRE). Source: Government Office.
News

Interior minister Mart Helme (EKRE) says that there are differing opinions on the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and its reform, within the coalition government.

As reported by ERR News, finance minister Martin Helme (EKRE) unilaterally stated his desire that Estonia have a veto at the ESM, a Eurozone bailout program, at a meeting of finance ministers last week.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre), as well as culture minister Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) had both said that the government's official line was for no veto, effectively spelling a governmental split on the issue.

Members of the Riigikogu's European Union Affairs Committee (EUAC) asked Martin Helme for clarification on his stance earlier in the week, noting that the government's official line dated back to the previous coalition government, which had been approved by the EUAC to be bounced back to the current government. Thus it was implied Martin Helme had overstepped his powers on the matter.

Martin Helme a lone voice abroad

"What I can say is that in this government, there is a difference of opinion on the topic," Mart Helme, father of Martin, and also EKRE leader and deputy prime minister, said at the regular governmental press conference Thursday, ERR's online Estonian news reports.

"What I can say is that our party (ie. EKRE) does not at the moment support the ESM's reform, assuming unity on the issue evaporates," Mart Helme added.

"This is the current situation. But what the state of play will be when it comes to ratification, I can't right now say," he added.

Martin Helme had dissented on the condition of an 85 percent majority of votes needed in order for bank recapitalization bailouts in Eurozone countries to be carried out, at the finance ministers' meeting last week, but was a lone voice on the matter.

The bank recapitalization actions should only be taken if the roots of a crisis situation are primarily located in the financial sector of the country in question, and not directly related to fiscal or structural policies at state level, with the government seeking to finance a recapitalization at sustainable borrowing costs.

Moreover the ESM, according to its regulations, only offers a bank recapitalization support package if it can be established that neither the private market nor the member state will be able to conduct the needed recapitalization alone, without causing increased financial stress/instability.

Bailout programs initiated by the EU since 2008 for Eurozone member states have aimed at helping Cyprus and Greece (both twice), and Ireland, Portugal and Spain once each. Additionally, non-Eurozone bailout packages have been issued.

Centre originally opposed the ESM

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas rejected Martin Helme's record of disagreement and promised to approve the reform of the ESM at the Eurozone Summit this Friday. Ratas told daily Postimees Wednesday that Martin Helme should not have voiced his opinion without consulting him first, though added he understood the finance minister's caution in the matter.

For his part, Martin Helme said he was standing up for Estonia's position, and unfamiliarity with a minister doing this was at the root of much of the criticism of his actions.

The ESM, established in 2012, is based in Luxembourg and is a permanent safeguard on the Eurozone, with financial assistance programs for Eurozone member states when in financial difficulty, up to a maximum lending capacity of €700 billion.

Centre's present-day apparent support for the ESM goes against the party's stance when it was unveiled in 2012. The party, in opposition at the time, put forward a motion at the Riigikogu to reject the mechanism's original ratification in August of that year. The motion was defeated in the chamber.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ekremart helmemartin helmeestonia in the euesm


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
20.06

Coalition split on Helme EU bailout program stance

20.06

Reinsalu in Sweden: Only together can Russian aggression be countered

20.06

University of Tartu just short of top 300 in latest worldwide rankings

19.06

Matti Maasikas new EU Ambassador to Ukraine

19.06

Estonia taking part in first ever G7 meeting in July

19.06

City government announces "Tenet" traffic restrictions

19.06

Mart Helme: Police chief plagiarism claims no grounds for "crucifixion"

19.06

Internationally famous rescued wolf feared shot dead

Opinion
20.06

Interior minister confirms government ESM difference of opinion

20.06

Economic Affairs Ministry orders procurement of new trains

20.06

Interior minister: No excise duty agreements with Latvia exist

20.06

Prime minister says no further excise cuts as Latvia retaliates

20.06

State agrees to grant €5 million for Nolan movie

Business
17.06

Estonia enters strong European innovators ranking for first time

17.06

Survey: Rail Baltica moving cargo between Finland, Adriatic has potential

17.06

Balticconnector undersea gas pipeline reaches land in Estonia

17.06

Kadriorg and Pirita post highest monthly earnings in Tallinn and Estonia

17.06

LHV Pank taking over Danske ATM machines

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20.06

Mupo confiscate bicycle rickshaws in regulations crackdown

20.06

Baltic defense ministers meet in Tartu, agree on cooperation outline

20.06

Interior minister confirms government ESM difference of opinion

20.06

Economic Affairs Ministry orders procurement of new trains

20.06

Interior minister: No excise duty agreements with Latvia exist

20.06

Prime minister says no further excise cuts as Latvia retaliates

20.06

State agrees to grant €5 million for Nolan movie

20.06

Rural Affairs Ministry: Cooperation with China guaranteeing export growth

20.06

Statistics: Population decrease slowing but continuing

20.06

Coalition split on Helme EU bailout program stance

20.06

Reinsalu in Sweden: Only together can Russian aggression be countered

20.06

University of Tartu just short of top 300 in latest worldwide rankings

19.06

Matti Maasikas new EU Ambassador to Ukraine

19.06

Estonia taking part in first ever G7 meeting in July

19.06

City government announces "Tenet" traffic restrictions

19.06

Mart Helme: Police chief plagiarism claims no grounds for "crucifixion"

19.06

Internationally famous rescued wolf feared shot dead

19.06

Foreign minister in Sweden, discussing bilateral relations, Russia

19.06

Swedbank remains secure for customers, says suspended CEO

19.06

Over 1,200 uniformed personnel to take part in Victory Day parade

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: