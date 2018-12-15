news

Ratas: EU leaders focused on internal market, migration, climate change ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) at the second day of the European Council in Brussels on Friday. 14 December 2018.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) at the second day of the European Council in Brussels on Friday. 14 December 2018. Source: Government Office
News

On the second day of a meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Friday, EU heads of state and government focused on the issues of the internal market, migration and climate change.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) described the single European market as the union's main tool for increasing economic growth and creating jobs.

"We need to move forward with developing the single market," Ratas was quoted by spokespeople as saying. "In particular, we must focus on developing the cross-border services sector, where very many untapped opportunities still exist. We also have to make better use than we currently do of the opportunities offered by the free movement of data and new technologies such as artificial intelligence."

The Council called on the European Parliament and the Council to agree before the end of the current Parliament's term on as many proposals important to the development of the single market as possible. EU state leaders emphasised the need to remove the remaining obstacles to the functioning of the internal market, first and foremost in the services field. Also highlighted were the need for a data-based economy and a greater role for the service economy, along with opportunities for improved connectivity and the transition to a greener economy.

The European Council is due to discuss the future of the single market in greater depth next March.

Illegal migration back to pre-crisis levels

The EU has managed to reduce illegal immigration to Europe to pre-crisis levels, and the general downward trend continues.

"This is the result of intensified cooperation with countries of origin and countries of transit that has been going on in recent months," Ratas noted. "This work has to be continued in order to more effectively control migration in the future as well."

EU leader will continue discussions to find the most practical solution for reforming the EU asylum system.

EU leaders hailed significant progress made in the fields of security and defence, including improving military mobility and implementation of the European defence industrial development programme. The summit also adopted conclusions on climate change as well as decided to agree on the EU's longer-term climate strategy within the next year.

The summit demanded rapid action in combatting disinformation, particularly in light of the upcoming European Parliament elections next May. The EU leaders also condemned anti-semitism, racism and xenophobia, and stressed the importance of combatting intolerance.

The EU leaders were presented a report on the Citizens' Consultations held with citizens on the future of the EU, which contained a summarised report from each member state on the situation in their country. The consultations are aimed at identifying residents' priorities, concerns and ideas with a view to improved inclusion and helping develop Europe.

"In Estonia, for instance, a proposal was made in the course of the consultations for a single pan-European system of bottle deposit to be established for the collection of empty bottles," Ratas explained. "In addition, people pointed out that for them, the opportunity to travel, study, work and live in any member state is important. Bureaucracy and the absence of fast transport interconnections were cited as concerns."

Discussing the future of the EU with citizens was an initiative introduced by French President Emmanuel Macron in January.

Eurozone summit

A summit of the eurozone also took place in Friday, where a reform of the economic and monetary union was discussed.

The leaders of eurozone states endorsed the proposals of the ministers of finance for a reform of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

"Implementation thereof will provide us with the assurance that the European Stability Mechanism is better positioned to interfere with a view to preventing future crises," Ratas said. "It also serves as an assurance that the banking sector's crisis resolution works and is reliable."

The ministers of finance must next draw up amendments to the treaty on the stability mechanism.

The meeting was also attended by President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi and Portuguese Minister of Finance Mário Centeno, president of the group of eurozone finance ministers.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jüri ratasclimate changeeuropean councilmigrationinternal market


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
14.12

Madise: In many countries, people's fear of mass immigration underestimated

14.12

Council wants EU multiannual financial framework agreement by next autumn

14.12

Government decision ensures St. Nicholas' to remain museum, concert hall

14.12

Poll: Support for Ratas as prime minister high, for Kallas on upswing

13.12

Savisaar attends Christmas meeting of Tallinn City Council

13.12

Party protection money: storm in a teacup or embarrassing anachronism?

13.12

Prangli island leader on ferry transport: Our situation is tragic

13.12

Estonia 200 in no hurry to introduce party's top candidates

Estonia 100
Opinion
27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

FEATURE
BUSINESS
13.12

Prangli island leader on ferry transport: Our situation is tragic

13.12

Government approves minimum wage hike to €540

13.12

IMF: Investment management in Estonian public sector efficient

13.12

Per capita GDP by county increasingly evening out

12.12

Supervisory board approves €532 million unemployment fund budget for 2019

11.12

Estonian, Baltic farmers call for fair direct support in Brussels

10.12

November registered unemployment steady on year at 4.7%

10.12

Women's rights conference underway at Commander's House in Tallinn

Culture
2019 Elections
E-voting in Estonia.

Estonia to test e-voting, replacing candidates with Christmas gifts

The State Electoral Committee will begin public testing of its online voting environment on Monday by allowing citizens to submit season's greetings and pick a gift using Estonia's e-voting platform. The campaign has become a tradition and typically precedes a general election by a few months.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:24

State allocates €4.2 million to finance EDF's Afghanistan, Mali missions

13:47

Oil shale mining up 23% on year in 2017

11:38

Ratas: EU leaders focused on internal market, migration, climate change

09:43

Free kindergarten bill passes first reading in Riigikogu

14.12

Christmas concert at ERR to reach audience of millions

14.12

Gallery: Memorial service marks British naval squadron arrival in Tallinn

14.12

Estonia to test e-voting, replacing candidates with Christmas gifts

14.12

E-residents, address services behind most letterbox companies

14.12

Kelly Sildaru wins again, this time at the Dew Tour

14.12

Madise: In many countries, people's fear of mass immigration underestimated

14.12

Swedbank: Brexit's direct impact on Estonian economy to be small

14.12

Council wants EU multiannual financial framework agreement by next autumn

14.12

Government decision ensures St. Nicholas' to remain museum, concert hall

14.12

Poll: Support for Ratas as prime minister high, for Kallas on upswing

13.12

Savisaar attends Christmas meeting of Tallinn City Council

13.12

Party protection money: storm in a teacup or embarrassing anachronism?

13.12

Prangli island leader on ferry transport: Our situation is tragic

13.12

Estonia 200 in no hurry to introduce party's top candidates

13.12

Riigikogu rejects dual citizenship bill

13.12

Government approves minimum wage hike to €540

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: