Gallery: Students in Estonia join #Fridays4Future climate protests

#Fridays4Future climate change student protests in Tallinn and Tartu. 15 March 2019.
Photo: #Fridays4Future climate change student protests in Tallinn and Tartu. 15 March 2019. Author: Madis Hindre/Priit Mürk/ERR
Students and schoolchildren gathered in front of Toompea Castle, the seat of the Riigikogu, in Tallinn and Tartu's Town Hall Square on Friday morning in order to protest and draw attention to climate change.

"We are the first generation to know we are destroying our planet and the last one that can do anything about it," protest organisers wrote. "Let's show the government that climate change is not a problem to be ignored through a peaceful protest on 15 March."

"Taking after Greta Thunberg, who started the #Fridays4Future movement, and thousands of young people in Europe, we have also decided to take action so that the crisis is dealt with before the damage is irreparable," they explained. "We won't stop until governments guarantee a secure future for us."

According to the organisers, scientists have been talking about a climate crisis for decades, and yet governments have decided to ignore them.

"Why should we sit in school and get an education if educated people are not listened to?" they wrote. "There is no time left to wait for others to say something. Adults haven't understood the graveness of the problem and they need a wake-up call."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

