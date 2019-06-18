ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

EU committee seeks finance minister clarification on ESM stance ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Anneli Ott (Centre), Riigikogu EU Affairs Committee chair.
Anneli Ott (Centre), Riigikogu EU Affairs Committee chair. Source: riigikogu
News

The Riigikogu's European Union Affairs Committee has requested clarification from Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) on differences he has with the committee in the approach to reforming the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), a eurozone bailout mechanism. Under Estonian law, the government should adhere to the line set out by the committee, which in this case in turn had adopted a position taken by the previous administration.

"Up to now, the European Union Affairs Committee has proceeded from the position approved by the government, that decisions regarding the ESM are made as written down in the existing treaty – unanimously, as a general principle," said committee chair Anneli Ott (Centre), according to a Riigikogu press release.

"Only in emergency situations, when the stability of the whole euro area is threatened and the decision is time-critical, is qualified majority voting used," Ott added, noting that the assessment of a crisis situation was based on analyses from the European Commission and the European Central Bank (ECB).

Deputy chair of the committee Riina Sikkut (SDE) pointed out that abandoning the unanimity requirement had not been discussed at a meeting of finance ministers last week.

"The protective measure of the Single Resolution Fund of the Banking Union, which will be established, and the limits of which will be decided unanimously, was discussed [at the meeting]. Withdrawals from this are made by a majority vote only in emergency, when speedy decision-making is key. Such decisions can be made only within the framework which has been unanimously established earlier," Sikkut said.

At its sitting on June 10, the committee supported positions regarding ESM reform agreed at a government sitting on November 22 2018.

The coalition at the time was made up of Centre, Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE), with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) only replacing SDE in the new coalition following the March 3 election.

Pursuant to § 152 of the Riigikogu Rules of Procedure and Internal Rules Act 2007, the European Union Affairs Committee, acting in the name of the Riigikogu, has the right to take a position, which the government is obligated to adhere to. If the government fails to do so, it must at the earliest opportunity explain its reasons to the committee.

The committee again discussed ESM reform in connection with Estonia's positions at the forthcoming Euro Summit. Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) gave the committee an overview of Estonia's positions, and said that Estonia has supported finding a balanced solution in the decision process of ESM loans.

In Ratas' opinion, it should be possible to make decisions sufficiently rapidly on granting loans to the Single Resolution Fund in cases of emergency or in a major crisis, at the same time taking into account the competences arising from the constitutions of member states.

The ESM, established in 2012, is based in Luxembourg and is a permanent safeguard on the eurozone, with financial assistance programs for eurozone member states when in financial difficulty, up to a maximum lending capacity of €700 billion.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

martin helmeanneli ottestonia in the euesmriigikogu european affairs committee


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
09:55

EU committee seeks finance minister clarification on ESM stance

17.06

Reinsalu: Estonia supports unanimity in EU foreign policy

17.06

NATO jets scrambled six times last week over Russian aircraft

17.06

Apotheka appeal court PERH premises vacation, damages orders

17.06

No rail extension to Haapsalu budgeted for at present

17.06

June party ratings: Centre still sliding in Tallinn

17.06

Foreign minister in Luxembourg EU foreign and defense ministers summit

16.06

Galleries: Queen Margrethe II attends gala dinner, Sunday service

Opinion
15:05

Businessman admits to bribing Centre Party, released from trial

14:32

Eckerö start Muuga ferry route next Tuesday, competing with Tallink

14:05

Weather forecast: No rain on Midsummer Day

13:10

President Kaljulaid: Oil shale era over, time to look for new solutions

12:16

President on issues facing small investors and problems with pension reform

Business
15.06

Three Tallinn bank employees arrested for possible money laundering

14.06

Tallinn council chair: Tunnel with Finland would benefit all of Estonia

14.06

Saaremaa seeking operator for Mõntu-Ventspils ferry route

14.06

Supreme Court: State termination of contract with Edelaraudtee lawful

14.06

US senators submit bill with sanctions aimed at Nord Stream 2

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:11

Presidents Kaljulaid, Grabar-Kitarović discuss bilateral cooperation

15:53

Government meeting Thursday to mull €5 million loan in Nolan movie support

15:05

Businessman admits to bribing Centre Party, released from trial

14:32

Eckerö start Muuga ferry route next Tuesday, competing with Tallink

14:05

Weather forecast: No rain on Midsummer Day

13:10

President Kaljulaid: Oil shale era over, time to look for new solutions

12:16

President on issues facing small investors and problems with pension reform

11:34

Swedbank CEO and CFO suspended amid internal probe Updated

11:03

New Bank of Estonia board not likely to sit well with EKRE

10:42

Centre Party and prosecutor office on brink of Savisaar case settlement

09:55

EU committee seeks finance minister clarification on ESM stance

09:23

Kontaveit out of Birmingham tournament in first round

17.06

Estonia enters strong European innovators ranking for first time

17.06

Estonian women's fitness competitors bag five medals in Luxembourg

17.06

Reinsalu: Estonia supports unanimity in EU foreign policy

17.06

NATO jets scrambled six times last week over Russian aircraft

17.06

Survey: Rail Baltica moving cargo between Finland, Adriatic has potential

17.06

Balticconnector undersea gas pipeline reaches land in Estonia

17.06

Opinion: Laagna Road procession of deadlocks itself worthy of a Nolan movie

17.06

Apotheka appeal court PERH premises vacation, damages orders

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: