Anneli Ott made Riigikogu EU affairs standing committee chair

Anneli Ott (Centre) has been elected chair of the Riigikogu's European Union affairs committee, with former foreign minister Sven Mikser (SDE) being made deputy.

The other members of the standing committee are:

Centre

Oudekki Loone.

Kalev Kallo.

Tõnis Mölder.

EKRE

Jaak Madison.

Anti Poolamets.

Jaak Valge.

Isamaa

Tarmo Kruusimäe.

Heiki Hepner.

Reform

Taavi Rõivas.

Kalle Palling.

Keit Pentus-Rosimannus.

Aivar Sõerd.

Urve Tiidus.

SDE

Riina Sikkut.

The EU affairs standing committee has a deciding and coordinating role in matters concerning the EU, at the Riigikogu, and also serves in a bell-weather role so far as the government goes.

Unlike members of other standing committees, the members of the EU affairs committee may simultaneously sit on another standing committee, BNS reports. The three members of the Board of the Riigikogu may also sit on the committee, though none do at present.