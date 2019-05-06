Ruuben Kaalep to chair new Riigikogu freedom of speech group

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
MP Ruuben Kaalep (EKRE).
MP Ruuben Kaalep (EKRE). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Freedom of Speech Support Group and the Space Support Group were established in the Riigikogu on Monday, to be chaired by MPs Ruuben Kaalep (EKRE) and Andrei Korobeinik (Centre), respectively.

In addition to Kaalep, the Freedom of Speech Support Group also consists of deputy chairman Jaak Valge and members Urmas Reitelmann, Paul Puustusmaa, Tarmo Kruusimäe (Isamaa), Anti Poolamets, Kai Rimmel, Jaak Madison, Siim Pohlak, Helle-Moonika Helme, Kert Kingo and Alar Laneman.

All but Kruusimäe (Isamaa) are members of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

In addition to Korobeinik, the Space Support Group also includes members Jüri Jaanson (Reform) and Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski (Centre).

In addition to 11 standing committees and several select, investigation or study committees, the XIV Riigikogu has formed 51 groups and 39 support groups.

Riigikogu groups help facilitate MPs' communication with other countries' parliaments and the implementation of foreign policy as well as introduce Estonia elsewhere in the world.

Support groups, also known as associations, allow independent MPs and parliamentary groups to draw increased attention to specific topics as well as support or protect the interests of specific groups.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

