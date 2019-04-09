ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

'Opposition' Reform and SDE appoint Riigikogu committee members ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Keit Pentus-Rosimannus is heading up the Riigikogu's Estonia-Israel group.
Keit Pentus-Rosimannus is heading up the Riigikogu's Estonia-Israel group. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

While the coalition lineup of the Centre Party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa has been busy assigning both ministerial posts and Riigikogu committee chairs to its leading members, the de facto opposition, Reform, and the Social Democratic Party (SDE), have been doing the same, at least in regard to the committees.

The various Riigikogu committees make up a large part of the legislature's day-to-day work. There are 11 standing committees at the Riigikogu as well as proposed additions to that under the would-be coalition's agreement.

The standing committees cover state matters in their fields of specialisation, and their main task is discussing and preparing bills.

Additionally, there are various select committees, conversely, are formed to perform specific functions.

For instance, an Estonia-Israel committee was formed on Tuesday, and Reform's Keit Pentus-Rosimannus was appointed chair, BNS reports.

Ms Pentus-Rosimannus first became an MP in 2007, and was foreign minister from November 2014 to July 2015 in Taavi Rõivas' (Reform) cabinet. The group seeks to maintain the strong working relationship the Estonian and Israeli governments already have, she said.

"The cultural relations between our states are close, but both states have also made strong contributions to cybersecurity and IT,'' Ms Pentus-Rosimannus said.

''We intend to keep the inter-parliamentary focus on these fields in the new Riigikogu, too. Israel's experience in innovation and science is also something we will take a closer look at from the Estonian parliament's side," she added.

"Estonia and Israel must both protect and develop their countries in a geo-politically complex region, and we both recognize the value of good allies," she continued.

Estonia has long had close relations with the Israeli parliament, the Knesset. In 2018, the speaker of the Knesset, Yuli-Yoel Edelstein, made an official visit to Estonia, with then-Riigkogu speaker Eiki Nestor (SDE) making the return journey.

Then-Vice Premier of Israel, Shimon Peres (1923-2016), visited Estonia in 2007, meeting with the Estonian president and prime minister of the time, Toomas Hendrik Ilves and Andrus Ansip (Reform). He also opened the newly-built Tallinn Synagogue during his visit.

SDE appointments

Meanwhile, the other ''opposition'' party, SDE, has assigned positions to its leading members in Riigikogu standing committees.

Party leader and parliamentary group chair Jevgeni Ossinovski will be part of the environment committee, BNS reports, citing party spokespersons. Outgoing interior minister Kaitri Raik is to join the cultural affairs committee, MEP Ivari Padar the rural affairs committee, Kalvi Kõva the economic affairs committee and outgoing culture minister Indrek Saar the constitutional committee.

Outgoing health minister Riina Sikkut is to serve on the finance committee, number one candidate at the European elections, Marina Kaljurand, on the national defence committee and Helmen Kütt the social affairs committee, the party says.

Outgoing foreign minister Sven Mikser is earmarked for the foreign affairs committee, and Heljo Pikhof the legal affairs committee.

The appointments are not set in stone for two reasons. First, some of the SDE candidates, including as noted Marina Kaljurand, are to run in May's European parliamentary elections; anyone winning and taking up a seat could not sit at the Riigikogu as well.

Furthermore, Reform and SDE themselves are forming the ''approved'' coalition lineup after Reform leader Kaja Kallas was appointed prime ministerial candidate by President Kersti Kaljulaid on Friday. Ms Kallas says she will unveil her coalition on 15 April, after which it is likely to go to the Riigikogu for voting. With 44 seats together, the two parties have already said they need another party to bring the total beyond the 51 seats needed for a majority in the 101-seat Riigikogu.

However, since the only other three elected parties are locked into their own agreement, it seems unlikely the Reform-SDE pairing can expand, other than bringing over any dissident, independent MPs. One former Centre MP, Raimond Kaljulaid, quit the party on Friday, ostensibly on the issue of the deal with EKRE, though Kaja Kallas has not said anything about his position, other than she felt he was already quite a peripheral figure within Centre.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

reform partysdekeit pentus-rosimannusriigikogu committees


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
08.04

Proposed coalition parties divide up parliamentary committee chair spots

08.04

Coalition intended to last course of current parliament, say signees

08.04

Proposed coalition nearly all-male, chock full of Eurosceptics, say rivals

08.04

Gallery: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa coalition deal signed into being

08.04

Prisma stores to begin accepting returns of non-deposit bottles

08.04

Ministers reelected to Riigikogu giving up pay until new government seated

08.04

AK. Nädal: What we can expect from Kaljulaid-Putin meeting

08.04

Põlluaas in Vienna to attend EU Speakers Conference

Opinion
15:40

'Opposition' Reform and SDE appoint Riigikogu committee members

15:02

Kelly Sildaru wins fifth world championship gold

14:32

Digest: Proposed coalition meets with more criticism, and some praise

13:29

MP and former Centre member Raimond Kaljulaid city council seat restored

12:53

Broadcasting Council to discuss Helme complaint against journalists

Business
03.04

IKEA to open limited store in Tallinn this autumn

02.04

Tallinn Airport enters summer season with market growth and new routes

02.04

Financial inspectors on ground at Swedbank in Tallinn

02.04

Finance Ministry defends excise duty analysis as objective, independent

01.04

Information system authority looks to expand e-voting as continuous service

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:16

Environment ministry follows defence ministry in calling for Sõnajalg wind farm halt

16:32

Economy should be a smart one, not based on slave labour, says EKRE leader

15:40

'Opposition' Reform and SDE appoint Riigikogu committee members

15:02

Kelly Sildaru wins fifth world championship gold

14:32

Digest: Proposed coalition meets with more criticism, and some praise

13:29

MP and former Centre member Raimond Kaljulaid city council seat restored

12:53

Broadcasting Council to discuss Helme complaint against journalists

11:56

Reform, SDE begin talks to seek common ground

10:44

Latvian president in Estonia for three-day state visit

09:57

February exports up 4%, imports 5% on year

08:59

Aleksei Jevgrafov elected new mayor of Narva

08.04

Half of second pillar pension fund holders have less than €4,000

08.04

Proposed coalition parties divide up parliamentary committee chair spots

08.04

Coalition intended to last course of current parliament, say signees

08.04

Proposed coalition nearly all-male, chock full of Eurosceptics, say rivals

08.04

Gallery: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa coalition deal signed into being

08.04

Prisma stores to begin accepting returns of non-deposit bottles

08.04

Ministers reelected to Riigikogu giving up pay until new government seated

08.04

AK. Nädal: What we can expect from Kaljulaid-Putin meeting

08.04

Digest: Comment on Centre, EKRE, Isamaa agreement mainly negative

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: