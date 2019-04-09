ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Reform, SDE begin talks to seek common ground ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Reform chairwoman Kaja Kallas was tasked by President Kersti Kaljulaid on 5 April with forming a government, but things aren't looking very optimistic at this point.
Reform chairwoman Kaja Kallas was tasked by President Kersti Kaljulaid on 5 April with forming a government, but things aren't looking very optimistic at this point. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Tasked by President Kersti Kaljulaid with forming the new Estonian government, the Reform Party on Monday began seeking common ground with the Social Democratic Party (SDE). Neither Reform chairwoman Kersti Kaljulaid nor SDE chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski seem to have much faith that they will be able to successfully form a government, however, daily Postimees reports.

"We will not be able to form this coalition — not with just the two of us," Ms Kallas said.

Mr Ossinovski likewise noted that they are under no illusions at this point.

"Looking at last week's Riigikogu president elections — the people who said in private conversations that [the situation] is horrible and there is no way they could possibly vote for [EKRE candidate] Henn Põlluaas, then went and voted for him anyway, even in a secret ballot," he said.

The two party chairs' lack of faith in their ability to drum up sufficient support for their plan begs the question why the parties are even meeting. Ms Kallas said that Reform's talks ith the SDE nevertheless hope to offer a better alternative.

"The president also said that first and foremost, we have a conflict of values in our society," she explained. "Thus, we aim to formulate the values upon which the government should be based — a government that does not humiliate anyone, but instead remains open; a state that is open both in terms of society and the economy." A coalition between the Reform Party and the SDE no doubt has very different values than the one that was currently formed by the Centre Party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa.

Mr Ossinovski said that it is right and fair for MPs and the public to have an alternative plan in the form of a forward-looking government.

Official PM candidate ensured extra support

As candidate for prime minister, Ms Kallas, in addition to devising a plan for an alternative government, is also taking the opportunity to bring her party up to date with matters of the state.

The Reform Party has been part of the opposition for nearly two and a half years, during which time it has been completely excluded from the ministries' work. Pursuant to Estonian law, however, a candidate for prime minister is granted access to assistance by the Government Office as well as internal ministry information.

"The Government Office will ensure support for the candidate for prime minister and the ministries will provide the help and information required," said Kristiina Tiimus, head of communication at the Government Office.

The Government Office's support consists of providing required facilities as well as assistance in organising meetings with ministries.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaidreform partysocial democratic party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
08.04

Proposed coalition nearly all-male, chock full of Eurosceptics, say rivals

08.04

Gallery: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa coalition deal signed into being

08.04

Prisma stores to begin accepting returns of non-deposit bottles

08.04

AK. Nädal: What we can expect from Kaljulaid-Putin meeting

08.04

Põlluaas in Vienna to attend EU Speakers Conference

07.04

Tallinn city government to develop Aegna as ecotourism destination

07.04

Toomas Hendrik Ilves sets Estonian political climate against biblical quote

07.04

SDE makes electoral history, running more women than men for EU parliament

Opinion
10:44

Latvian president in Estonia for three-day state visit

09:57

February exports up 4%, imports 5% on year

08:59

Aleksei Jevgrafov elected new mayor of Narva

08.04

Half of second pillar pension fund holders have less than €4,000

08.04

Proposed coalition parties divide up parliamentary committee chair spots

Business
02.04

Financial inspectors on ground at Swedbank in Tallinn

02.04

Finance Ministry defends excise duty analysis as objective, independent

01.04

Information system authority looks to expand e-voting as continuous service

01.04

Swedish authorities not to act on Browder Swedbank claims

01.04

Increased 95-grade fuel prices result from EU bio-additive regulations

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
12:53

Broadcasting Council to discuss Helme complaint against journalists

11:56

Reform, SDE begin talks to seek common ground

10:44

Latvian president in Estonia for three-day state visit

09:57

February exports up 4%, imports 5% on year

08:59

Aleksei Jevgrafov elected new mayor of Narva

08.04

Half of second pillar pension fund holders have less than €4,000

08.04

Proposed coalition parties divide up parliamentary committee chair spots

08.04

Coalition intended to last course of current parliament, say signees

08.04

Proposed coalition nearly all-male, chock full of Eurosceptics, say rivals

08.04

Gallery: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa coalition deal signed into being

08.04

Prisma stores to begin accepting returns of non-deposit bottles

08.04

Ministers reelected to Riigikogu giving up pay until new government seated

08.04

AK. Nädal: What we can expect from Kaljulaid-Putin meeting

08.04

Digest: Comment on Centre, EKRE, Isamaa agreement mainly negative

08.04

February accommodated tourist numbers up 4% on year

08.04

Põlluaas in Vienna to attend EU Speakers Conference

07.04

Day in the Life: Tatjana the cucumber grower

07.04

Tallinn city government to develop Aegna as ecotourism destination

07.04

Toomas Hendrik Ilves sets Estonian political climate against biblical quote

07.04

SDE makes electoral history, running more women than men for EU parliament

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: