Gallery: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa coalition deal signed into being

Centre Party, EKRE and Isamaa coalition agreement signing.
Photo: Centre Party, EKRE and Isamaa coalition agreement signing. Author: Aurelia Minev/ERR
The tripartite coalition consisting of the Centre Party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa, signed their agreement on Monday, in front of the press in a ceremony starting at 13.00 EET at Toompea castle, ERR's Estonian online news reports.

The event followed over three weeks of negotiations following the 3 March election, where Centre won 26 seats, EKRE 19 and Isamaa 12, giving the proposed coalition a total of 57 seats and thus a Riigkogu majority.

The extended boards of all three parties also met on Saturday, in separate locations, to unveil the 40-page agreement, and to announce the five ministerial appointments which each party would have, if the coalition came to fruition.

According to some media reports, EKRE and Isamaa got a considerable amount of their demands into the agreement, including on social and pension reform issues.

However, the signing of the agreement is only the first stage in the procedure. First of all, Kaja Kallas, Reform leader, nominated prime ministerial candidate by President Kersti Kaljulaid on Friday, is to assemble her own coalition lineup which, with the only other party to have Riigikogu seats, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) would make just 44 seats.

Ms Kallas says she will have her provisional coalition ready on 15 April, after which it will be voted on in the Riigikogu. Only if this group fails to get a 51-vote or more majority, ie. if an insufficient number of Centre and Isamaa MPs vote in favour of it and against their own parties, will the Centre/EKRE/Isamaa lineup then be put before the Riigikogu.

See the gallery above for the three party leaders, Jüri Ratas (Centre), Mart Helme (EKRE) and Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa) signing the deal, with MPs and proposed ministers looking on, followed by toasts with, presumably, champagne.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

coalition agreement centre-ekre-isamaa coalition talks coalition talks


12:58

Prisma stores to begin accepting returns of non-deposit bottles

12:05

Ministers reelected to Riigikogu giving up pay until new government seated

11:07

AK. Nädal: What we can expect from Kaljulaid-Putin meeting

10:24

Digest: Comment on Centre, EKRE, Isamaa agreement mainly negative

09:55

February accommodated tourist numbers up 4% on year

02.04

Finance Ministry defends excise duty analysis as objective, independent

01.04

Information system authority looks to expand e-voting as continuous service

01.04

Swedish authorities not to act on Browder Swedbank claims

01.04

Increased 95-grade fuel prices result from EU bio-additive regulations

01.04

Pensions of 350,000 in Estonia increase 8.4% on Monday

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

