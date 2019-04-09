ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Broadcasting Council to discuss Helme complaint against journalists ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR
Estonian Broadcasting Council meeting, with EKRE MP Martin Helme on the right.
Estonian Broadcasting Council meeting, with EKRE MP Martin Helme on the right. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The Estonian Broadcasting Council (RHN) is on Tuesday to discuss a complaint by Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) deputy chairman Martin Helme against the journalists of Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR), whom he described as "biased." Social Democratic Party (SDE) member Kalvi Kõva, however, believes that the council should not even include the complaint in in its agenda.

"Such a discussion alone sets a dangerous precedent," said Mr Kõva, SDE's representative on the RHN. "Political interference with ERR's editorial choices conflicts with the principles of liberal democracy. Helme's wish is no surprise; EKRE has been expressing its contempt toward the free press for a long time. Helme hopes such a discussion will intimidate journalists into self-censorship."

Mr Helme, who is eyeing the position of Minister of Finance in Centre Party chairman Jüri Ratas' second government, sent a letter to fellow members of the RHN seeking the removal from the air of journalists he described as "biased." He is accusing ERR of violating the principle of balanced coverage in news and opinion programmes following the 3 March Riigikogu elections, daily Postimees reported.

"The Social Democrats unambiguously say hands off the free press!" Mr Kõva said, adding that no journalist should be made to fear political repression for doing their job. ERR is independent in creating its programmes, and any political or other type of interference is an attempt to censor the free media, he stressed.

"We agree with veteran television journalist Andres Kuusk," he continued, "Who said a week ago [while accepting an Estonian Film and Television Award], 'There is no censorship in Estonia, nor will there ever be — you can forget about that!'"

Council chair: Helme letter could be considered intimidation

RHN chairman Rein Veidemann told ERR that every member of the council has the right to submit proposals in connection with the council agenda.

He noted, however, that Mr Helme's letter is worded in a manner typical of the MP and includes accusations. "This could be considered intimidation," Mr Veidemann said.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

journalismmartin helmesocial democratic partycensorshipconservative people's party of estoniaestonian broadcasting council


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
08.04

Proposed coalition nearly all-male, chock full of Eurosceptics, say rivals

08.04

Gallery: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa coalition deal signed into being

08.04

Prisma stores to begin accepting returns of non-deposit bottles

08.04

AK. Nädal: What we can expect from Kaljulaid-Putin meeting

08.04

Põlluaas in Vienna to attend EU Speakers Conference

07.04

Tallinn city government to develop Aegna as ecotourism destination

07.04

Toomas Hendrik Ilves sets Estonian political climate against biblical quote

07.04

SDE makes electoral history, running more women than men for EU parliament

Opinion
10:44

Latvian president in Estonia for three-day state visit

09:57

February exports up 4%, imports 5% on year

08:59

Aleksei Jevgrafov elected new mayor of Narva

08.04

Half of second pillar pension fund holders have less than €4,000

08.04

Proposed coalition parties divide up parliamentary committee chair spots

Business
02.04

Financial inspectors on ground at Swedbank in Tallinn

02.04

Finance Ministry defends excise duty analysis as objective, independent

01.04

Information system authority looks to expand e-voting as continuous service

01.04

Swedish authorities not to act on Browder Swedbank claims

01.04

Increased 95-grade fuel prices result from EU bio-additive regulations

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
12:53

Broadcasting Council to discuss Helme complaint against journalists

11:56

Reform, SDE begin talks to seek common ground

10:44

Latvian president in Estonia for three-day state visit

09:57

February exports up 4%, imports 5% on year

08:59

Aleksei Jevgrafov elected new mayor of Narva

08.04

Half of second pillar pension fund holders have less than €4,000

08.04

Proposed coalition parties divide up parliamentary committee chair spots

08.04

Coalition intended to last course of current parliament, say signees

08.04

Proposed coalition nearly all-male, chock full of Eurosceptics, say rivals

08.04

Gallery: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa coalition deal signed into being

08.04

Prisma stores to begin accepting returns of non-deposit bottles

08.04

Ministers reelected to Riigikogu giving up pay until new government seated

08.04

AK. Nädal: What we can expect from Kaljulaid-Putin meeting

08.04

Digest: Comment on Centre, EKRE, Isamaa agreement mainly negative

08.04

February accommodated tourist numbers up 4% on year

08.04

Põlluaas in Vienna to attend EU Speakers Conference

07.04

Day in the Life: Tatjana the cucumber grower

07.04

Tallinn city government to develop Aegna as ecotourism destination

07.04

Toomas Hendrik Ilves sets Estonian political climate against biblical quote

07.04

SDE makes electoral history, running more women than men for EU parliament

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: