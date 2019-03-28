ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

EKRE MP requests punishment, removal from the airwaves, of ERR journalists ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Martin Helme.
Martin Helme. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) MP and deputy chair Martin Helme has requested that journalists at public broadcaster ERR who demonstrate bias in their coverage, should be taken off air.

In a letter to the broadcaster's supervisory council, of which he is a member, Mr Helme said that he wanted to raise an agenda point concerning imbalance in post-election coverage in both news and opinion broadcasts, without naming names or concrete examples, according to ERR's Estonian news.

Mr Helme stated that a ''serious legal violation'' pursuant to sections 3.3, 3.5, and 6.2-6.5 of the ERR Act 2007, the law dealing with the organisation and running of the broadcaster, had taken place in the broadcaster's coverage, and requested that those responsible be punished in a ''timely and proportionate manner''.

ERR was founded in 2007 in a merger of the formerly separate radio and TV public broadcasters, and is funded via the state budget. It has a management board of its own.

Separate to that is a broadcasting supervisory council, made up of four independent experts, plus representatives from all the elected political parties. The supervisory council appoints to the board in conjunction with the Riigkogu's Cultural Affairs Committee (also multi-party). Since EKRE is an elected parliamentary party, it has a representative on those bodies; Mr Helme, in the case of the supervisory council.

''Will the ERR board, as usual, raise its hand and say 'oops, sorry, we'll do better in future', or does it plan to remove those staff members who have demosnstrated total bias and lack of professionalism?'' Mr Helme noted.

''How long is it going to continue to fail to meet legal requirements and sink lower in terms of credibility?'' he continued.

ERR response

Chair of the supervisory council Rein Veidemann has told ERR that every member of the council has the right to submit proposals to the agenda, but that Mr Helme's letter and allegations could be seen as a characteristic pressure tactic.

''The council cannot punish people, there is no right or obligation for it to do so,'' Mr Veidemann added.

''Moreover, ERR is a media organisation which has to be politically balanced,'' he said.

''At the same time, there is no metric for this as such, it has to be estimated. ERR has an ethics ombudsman to monitor editorial and staff balance,'' Mr Veidemann continued.

He added that general accusations of imbalance were inadvisable, since these are unfalsifiable and only concrete examples can be discussed.

Head of News and Sport at ERR, Anvar Samost, said on Thursday that journalists at the public broadcaster did their best to comply with journalistic standards at all times.

''In my opinion, we do it well,'' he said.

''Any request for the punishment of a journalist or their removal from the airwaves is inappropriate from the mouths of any politician, not least from a member of the broadcasting supervisory council,'' Mr Samost noted.

ERR News in English recently published an overview of Mr Helme's Deutsche Welle interview with veteran British journalist Tim Sebastian.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

errekreestonian public broadcastingjournalistic ethics


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
08:30

President Kaljulaid to open renovated embassy in Moscow in April

27.03

Tallinn city government to divest its own domain of political influence

27.03

UK court sentences Estonian national to 30 years for drug smuggling

27.03

Ott Tänak movie to premiere in April

27.03

Ansip wouldn't offer Ratas prime minister, but compromise on tax instead

27.03

Madis Müller proposed as next Bank of Estonia governor

27.03

Kontaveit through to Miami semi and Estonian major tournament record

27.03

Kallas would consider leaving position of prime minister to Ratas

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
17:58

New Riigikogu composition registered by electoral committee

17:27

Estonian, Latvian personnel unite in computer-simulated maneuvers

16:36

EKRE MP requests punishment, removal from the airwaves, of ERR journalists

14:49

Closure on coalition talks within next week, say Ratas and Seeder

14:06

Opinion: How to really plan for, and go about, pension reform

Business
24.03

Sister cities Tartu, Greifswald to cooperate in supporting startups

22.03

SEB: More layoffs like Baltika Group to come in Estonia

22.03

2018 house price index up 5.9% on year

22.03

Initial report: Swedbank's suspicious accounts closed

21.03

Bolt to launch food delivery service in Estonia this summer

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:37

49th Estonian Cultural Days coming to New York

18:25

Two charged with attack on MEP Indrek Tarand

17:58

New Riigikogu composition registered by electoral committee

17:27

Estonian, Latvian personnel unite in computer-simulated maneuvers

16:36

EKRE MP requests punishment, removal from the airwaves, of ERR journalists

14:49

Closure on coalition talks within next week, say Ratas and Seeder

14:06

Opinion: How to really plan for, and go about, pension reform

12:10

Train timetable changes announced, warmer weather to bring back track works

11:14

Apple Pay to reach Estonian market soon

10:10

Survey: Majority of Estonians not satisfied with state of coalition talks

09:32

Industrial production volume up 4% year on year in February

09:19

Court orders arrest of Narva city official suspected of corruption

08:30

President Kaljulaid to open renovated embassy in Moscow in April

27.03

Kallas prime minister role offer not sincere, says Centre

27.03

Tallinn city government to divest its own domain of political influence

27.03

EKRE MP tight-lipped about possible Riigikogu speaker spot

27.03

Supreme Court: e-voting regulations need legal act clarification

27.03

UK court sentences Estonian national to 30 years for drug smuggling

27.03

Report: €135 billion high-risk money moved through Swedbank Estonia Updated

27.03

Ott Tänak movie to premiere in April

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: