Valdo Randpere named Reform representative to Public Broadcasting Council

Valdo Randpere is to be the Reform Party's new representative on the Public Broadcasting Council, the party announced on Tuesday.

As per the 2007 act which set up public broadcaster ERR, following the merger of the formerly-separate radio and TV broadcasting bodies, the Public Broadcasting Council comprises one member from each party represented at the Riigikogu, plus three independent experts and a chairperson.

The aim of this makeup is to ensure balance and neutrality.

Following the March 3 general election and the emergence of the current coalition government, some previous party representatives are being replaced. The number of parties represented has also fallen by one, as the Free Party failed to gain any seats in the election.

Valdo Randpere replaces outgoing Reform representative on the council Heidy Purga, ERR's Estonian-language online news reports.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) announced its new representative, Urmas Reitelmann, on Monday. Reitelmann replaces Martin Helme, who is now finance minister in the current Centre Party-EKRE-Isamaa coalition.

Social Democratic Party (SDE) representative Kalvi Kõva has announced his resignation from the role, and outgoing SDE leader Jevgeni Ossinovski has been nominated his replacement by the party.

The two other party representatives, Marika Tuus-Laul (Centre) and Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits (Isamaa), are to remain in their positions, as are the three independent experts: Agu Uudelepp, Paavo Nõgene and Prille Pruulmann-Vengerfeldt, and the chair, Rein Veidemann.