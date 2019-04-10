ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ilves: We cannot turn into yet another failed Eastern European state ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Toomas Hendrik Ilves served as President of Estonia from 2006-2016.
Toomas Hendrik Ilves served as President of Estonia from 2006-2016. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

According to former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves, he is deeply concerned by the demands and rhetoric currently setting the tone in Estonian politics.

"Having been through all of this and, in my various positions, having fought to ensure that we are regarded as a worthy member within the family of civilized nations, to quote the Declaration of Independence, I am concerned that we don't slip," Mr Ilves wrote in a post on social media on Wednesday morning. "That we would remain the exception, the state that cannot be regarded as yet another failed "Eastern European" state where those same principles of liberal democracy are ignored."

According to the former head of state, what seriously concern him are the demands and rhetoric that he has heard, read and experienced in current Estonian politics.

"Intolerance, hate, mockery, threats, calling Estonian citizens of other ethnicities a Kremlin-induced cancer, saying people with different skin colors should be 'shown the door,' calling people with different sexual orientations 'invalids' who should be stripped of their right to vote," he recalled as examples. "That judges' 'heads will roll,' that journalists from the public broadcaster be 'taken down,' a threat that if coalition talks fail, then riots will be organised that would 'make the Marrakech demonstration look like a walk in the park.' I won't even begin to mention the threats, mocking, and physical attacks on individuals for their appearances or political views. I simply cannot believe that all of this is possible in Estonia."

Mr Ilves' Wednesday morning post was a continuation of his Tuesday statement in which he noted that thanks to the decisions it has made over the past 28 years, Estonia has been an unexpected success, surpassing even those countries who had gotten off to an earlier start, and from better starting positions — such as Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

"I remember very well those years as ambassador in the US, when other Eastern European countries looked down on us and patronised Estonia's aspirations toward joining the EU and NATO," the former diplomat recalled. "I also remember how US powers did this, and, later, during my first years as Minister of Foreign Affairs, EU colleagues did the same. We were Soviets; second-rate ex-Communists; not even first-echelon Eastern Europeans."

Mr Ilves wrote that the majority of Estonia's people no longer remember this, or has not even experienced such attitudes firsthand.

"Those who were in university around the time Estonia's independence was restored [in 1991] are already in their 50s," the former president continued. "The major event — visa-free travel to Finland and Sweden — is 21 years old. The OSCE mission, which closely monitored our suitability and tested our democratic eligibility, left Tallinn nearly 20 years ago."

Liberal democracy

According to Mr Ilves, liberal democracy is being attacked lately without even the understanding of what it actually means — free and fair elections, the rule of law, and human and civil rights and political freedoms backed by the Constitution.

"Added to these are the separation of powers, transparent governance and an open society," he wrote. "These foundations are clearly defined in our Constitution. More importantly, as we know very well based on our own history that a noble-sounding Constitution may be minimally related to reality, these principles have served us exceptionally well in Estonia for 28 years already, especially compared to our peers who, like us, suffered under authoritarian and totalitarian regimes."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

toomas hendrik ilves


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
09.04

Latvian president in Estonia for three-day state visit

09.04

Aleksei Jevgrafov elected new mayor of Narva

08.04

Half of second pillar pension fund holders have less than €4,000

08.04

Proposed coalition parties divide up parliamentary committee chair spots

08.04

Coalition intended to last course of current parliament, say signees

08.04

Proposed coalition nearly all-male, chock full of Eurosceptics, say rivals

08.04

Gallery: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa coalition deal signed into being

08.04

Prisma stores to begin accepting returns of non-deposit bottles

Opinion
08:44

Found suspicious object interferes with Central Tallinn traffic on Tuesday

08:29

Fog, rain, sleet and snow expected for Wednesday

09.04

Environment ministry follows defence ministry in calling for Sõnajalg wind farm halt

09.04

Economy should be a smart one, not based on slave labour, says EKRE leader

09.04

'Opposition' Reform and SDE appoint Riigikogu committee members

Business
03.04

IKEA to open limited store in Tallinn this autumn

02.04

Tallinn Airport enters summer season with market growth and new routes

02.04

Financial inspectors on ground at Swedbank in Tallinn

02.04

Finance Ministry defends excise duty analysis as objective, independent

01.04

Information system authority looks to expand e-voting as continuous service

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
09:32

Ilves: We cannot turn into yet another failed Eastern European state

08:54

Poll: Support for Reform increased throughout coalition negotiations

08:44

Found suspicious object interferes with Central Tallinn traffic on Tuesday

08:29

Fog, rain, sleet and snow expected for Wednesday

09.04

Environment ministry follows defence ministry in calling for Sõnajalg wind farm halt

09.04

Economy should be a smart one, not based on slave labour, says EKRE leader

09.04

'Opposition' Reform and SDE appoint Riigikogu committee members

09.04

Kelly Sildaru wins fifth world championship gold

09.04

Digest: Proposed coalition meets with more criticism, and some praise

09.04

MP and former Centre member Raimond Kaljulaid city council seat restored

09.04

Broadcasting Council to discuss Helme complaint against journalists

09.04

Reform, SDE begin talks to seek common ground

09.04

Latvian president in Estonia for three-day state visit

09.04

February exports up 4%, imports 5% on year

09.04

Aleksei Jevgrafov elected new mayor of Narva

08.04

Half of second pillar pension fund holders have less than €4,000

08.04

Proposed coalition parties divide up parliamentary committee chair spots

08.04

Coalition intended to last course of current parliament, say signees

08.04

Proposed coalition nearly all-male, chock full of Eurosceptics, say rivals

08.04

Gallery: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa coalition deal signed into being

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: