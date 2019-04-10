ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Defence and EU among topics discussed at Latvian president visit ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis met with President Kersti Kaljulaid in Kadriorg on Wednesday morning. 10 April 2019.
Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis met with President Kersti Kaljulaid in Kadriorg on Wednesday morning. 10 April 2019. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis was in Tallinn on Wednesday, on his first official visit to Estonia, meeting with both his Estonian counterpart Kersti Kaljulaid, and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre).

"We are jointly building Rail Baltica, which all states wish to proceed quickly on,'' Kersti Kaljulaid said, according to BNS, after her meeting with the Latvian president.

''This does not have to be the only fast connection between our states, however. We have already singed cooperation agreements for sharing data in our population registries, and this could serve as a basis for interweaving our two e-states," she continued.

As well as cooperation on e-state matters, security and the environment, creating a common packaging deposit system was also covered, and both presidents highlighted the importance of synchronising Baltic electricity grids with with those of continental Europe, also a security issue, it is reported.

President Kaljulaid also stressed bilateral cooperation always springs from contacts between the nations, and welcomed the fact that tourism both ways between Estonia and Latvia is gaining momentum. 

''You can hear Latvian spoken more and more each summer in in Tartu, Pärnu and Saaremaa, just as more and more Estonians visit Sigulda, Jūrmala or Riga each year. This is due both to our entrepreneurs' efforts and our people seeking to engage with their neighbors," Ms Kaljulaid said.

Discussions with Jüri Ratas

President Vējonis also met with de facto Estonian prime minister, Jüri Ratas (Centre) on Wednesday, similarly discussing cultural and economic relations between the two neighbours, defence, the EU and NATO, according to BNS.

"I was delighted to speak with President Vējonis about our states' relations and our common future,'' Mr Ratas said of the meeting.

''Estonia and Latvia are very close friends and neighbors, and it goes without saying that we cooperate in every area. We are two countries with shared desires, who share the same goals in the world," Mr Ratas continued. 

"We have meaningful cultural contacts, exemplified by, for instance, launching the Baltic Culture Fund and jointly awarding a translation prize. Our activities in improving data exchange between the two states, increased cooperation in the fields of energy and health care, and ensuring good transport links in the region - all of which aim to facilitate our day-to-day lives - are also important. This like-minded way of thinking must continue in the future, too," he continued.

"As small, yet rapidly developing states, we have similar objectives - that the EU's new budget plan should ensure our transition to among the richer states as smoothly as possible," Mr Ratas added. EU budge negotiations for 2021-2027 are in progress at present.

President Vējonis and the Estonian prime minister also touched upon Brexit and strategic issues for the future, and discussed the launch of the Multinational Division North in Latvia and the 20th anniversary of the Baltic Defence College.

Visit continues on Thursday

"Defence capabilities are the drivers of our future, and ensure stable progress in other fields, too. We must cooperate together, in NATO and in the EU, as well as with our allies across the world. Raising defence spending in NATO is one of our priorities. All three Baltic countries set an example here, as our objective is to allocate at least 2% of GDP to defence," Mr Ratas said.

Estonia has consistently met the 2% GDP NATO contributions, one of only a handful of member states to do so.

President Vējonis is accompanied on his two-day state visit by the Latvian first lady Iveta Vējone, as well as his foreign minister, Edgars Rinkēvičs (Unity), economic minister Ralfs Nemiro (KPV LV) and Saeima  MP Jānis Vucāns (Latvijai un Ventspilij).

Mr Vējonis was also scheduled to meet with speaker of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) on Wednesday, and visit the Locked Shields cyberdefence exercise.

His trip continues on Thursday, when he is due to visit Järva County and Tartu.

President Kersti Kaljulaid is scheduled to meet with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin next week, when she visits Moscow to attend the opening of the renovated Estonian embassy building there.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidraimonds vējonisnatojüri ratasestonia in the euestonian-lavtian relations


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
08:54

Poll: Support for Reform increased throughout coalition negotiations

08:44

Found suspicious object interferes with Central Tallinn traffic on Tuesday

08:29

Fog, rain, sleet and snow expected for Wednesday

09.04

Environment ministry follows defence ministry in calling for Sõnajalg wind farm halt

09.04

Economy should be a smart one, not based on slave labour, says EKRE leader

09.04

'Opposition' Reform and SDE appoint Riigikogu committee members

09.04

Kelly Sildaru wins fifth world championship gold

09.04

MP and former Centre member Raimond Kaljulaid city council seat restored

Opinion
17:10

Defence and EU among topics discussed at Latvian president visit

16:32

Kõigi Eesti concert on Sunday makes freedom stand

15:36

Operator to add business campus to Tallinn Airport by 2035

13:59

Swedish Daily: European bank to investigate Swedbank Estonia

13:04

Registered unemployment 5.1%, unchanged year-on-year

Business
04.04

Holm Bank established as Estonian capital-based lender

03.04

Investor Browder files Swedbank criminal report in Estonia

03.04

Peeter Helme appointed daily Postimees editor

03.04

IKEA to open limited store in Tallinn this autumn

02.04

Tallinn Airport enters summer season with market growth and new routes

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:32

Non-resident banking risk significantly reduced, says financial authority

17:39

Jüri Ratas to attend Brussels Brexit meeting

17:10

Defence and EU among topics discussed at Latvian president visit

16:32

Kõigi Eesti concert on Sunday makes freedom stand

15:36

Operator to add business campus to Tallinn Airport by 2035

13:59

Swedish Daily: European bank to investigate Swedbank Estonia

13:04

Registered unemployment 5.1%, unchanged year-on-year

12:35

Enterprise Estonia helping companies seek support from European Commission

11:52

Gallery: Latvian president meets with President Kaljulaid at Kadriorg

11:07

Opinion: If ERR goes down, the rest of the free media drowns with it

10:41

Helme: Trump, Salvini aligned rhetoric with politics, EKRE planning same

10:40

Veidemann: No reason for ERR to consider any changes

09:32

Ilves: We cannot turn into yet another failed Eastern European state

08:54

Poll: Support for Reform increased throughout coalition negotiations

08:44

Found suspicious object interferes with Central Tallinn traffic on Tuesday

08:29

Fog, rain, sleet and snow expected for Wednesday

09.04

Environment ministry follows defence ministry in calling for Sõnajalg wind farm halt

09.04

Economy should be a smart one, not based on slave labour, says EKRE leader

09.04

'Opposition' Reform and SDE appoint Riigikogu committee members

09.04

Kelly Sildaru wins fifth world championship gold

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: