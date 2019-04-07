ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Toomas Hendrik Ilves sets Estonian political climate against biblical quote ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Toomas Hendrik Ilves, President of the Estonian Republic 2006-2016.
Toomas Hendrik Ilves, President of the Estonian Republic 2006-2016. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Former President of Estonia, Toomas Hendrik Ilves has commented on the current political situation in his country, drawing on the Bible in making the point.

Writing on his social media account, Mr Ilves, who was president for two terms, 2006-2016, noted that: ''According to § 40 of the Estonian constitution, church and state must be kept separate. However, on a Sunday morning and thinking of the actors in the Estonian internal political situation, it is worth taking a reading from the Book of Isaiah, 5:20''.

One modern English translation of the passage, the English Standard Version, would have the quote thus:

''Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!''

A coalition agreement between the Centre Party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa, was unveiled on Saturday, together with proposed ministers, five per party.

The lineup has come under a good deal of scrutiny and criticism, principally revolving around some of EKRE's manifesto, and recent words and actions.

The latter include a direct criticism of Estonian doctors involved in non-medically-required abortions, calls for the removal of unnamed journalists at public broadcaster ERR for displaying bias, and a long history of involvement of an elected EKRE MP, Ruuben Kaalep, in far-right, white supremacist and/or neo-Nazi groups and figures, both online and in person.

Naturally, the coalition agreement is a compromise; for instance EKRE did not get any cuts in the public health insurance funding of abortions into the agreement, as it had wanted, and Isamaa did not get its proposal for removing the second pillar of (mandatory) pension contributions or, more accurately, making the second pillar voluntary, either.

Isaiah is one of the major prophets of the Jewish Tanakh, and consequently Christian Old Testament, thought by many scholars to have been composed over a long period from the 8th to 6th centuries BC. During this timeframe, large and expansive empires, first Assyria, then Babylon and finally Persia, invaded and occupied Jerusalem and the Kingdom of Judah, also deporting its people in the case of Babylon, according to the biblical account. Chapter 5 would have been from the earlier stages of the development of the text, and begins with a metaphor of a vineyard, followed by a list of seven woes. The passage Mr Ilves cites is condemning the sophistry of the opposition, who were quoted in the verse immediately preceding, according to some scholars.

On Friday, Mr Ilves' successor, President Kersti Kaljulaid, appointed Kaja Kallas (Reform) as prime ministerial candidate. Ms Kallas has 14 days in which to assemble her own coalition, which will then be voted on at the Riigikogu. The Reform leader has said she will have this ready ahead of the deadline, on 15 April.

If this lineup passes the Riigikogu vote, then it will enter into office, so the vote will in effect also be on the Centre/EKRE/Isamaa arrangement, since members at the Riigikogu will know what they will be getting should the Kallas-led coalition not come into being.

Section 40 of the English translation of the Estonian constitution reads:

''Everyone is entitled to freedom of conscience, freedom of religion and freedom of thought.

Everyone is free to belong to any church or any religious society. There is no state church.

Everyone is free to practise his or her religion, alone or in community with others, in public or in private, unless this is detrimental to public order, public health or public morality''.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

toomas hendrik ilvescoalition talkscentre-ekre-isamaa coalition talks


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
05.04

Estonia 200 names European elections candidate list

05.04

Local governments mark 100th anniversary of Constituent Assembly elections

05.04

No hidden agenda in Putin meeting says President Kaljulaid

05.04

Official coalition negotiations starting as Kaja Kallas made PM candidate

05.04

Reform chairwoman Kaja Kallas given task to form next government

05.04

NATO celebrates 70th anniversary, reaffirms alliance strength, solidarity

05.04

Kaljulaid wants to talk bilateral relations, Ukraine, Georgia with Putin

04.04

Baltic Force brings 3,000 armed forces personnel in May exercise

Opinion
06.04

Galleries: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa extended board meets

06.04

Centre, EKRE, Isamaa board meets unveil coalition deal, proposed ministers

06.04

First fire hazard alert arrives in first week of April, across Estonia

05.04

Anastassia Kovalenko spends over €40,000 to not win SDE seat

05.04

Kaja Kallas: Coalition ready for Riigikogu vote on 15 April

Business
02.04

Finance Ministry defends excise duty analysis as objective, independent

01.04

Information system authority looks to expand e-voting as continuous service

01.04

Swedish authorities not to act on Browder Swedbank claims

01.04

Increased 95-grade fuel prices result from EU bio-additive regulations

01.04

Pensions of 350,000 in Estonia increase 8.4% on Monday

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
11:50

Toomas Hendrik Ilves sets Estonian political climate against biblical quote

10:03

SDE makes electoral history, running more women than men for EU parliament

06.04

Galleries: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa extended board meets

06.04

Centre, EKRE, Isamaa board meets unveil coalition deal, proposed ministers

06.04

First fire hazard alert arrives in first week of April, across Estonia

05.04

Anastassia Kovalenko spends over €40,000 to not win SDE seat

05.04

Kaja Kallas: Coalition ready for Riigikogu vote on 15 April

05.04

Raimond Kaljulaid misled voters and party, says Centre deputy chair

05.04

Estonia 200 names European elections candidate list

05.04

Local governments mark 100th anniversary of Constituent Assembly elections

05.04

No hidden agenda in Putin meeting says President Kaljulaid

05.04

How does the formation of a coalition government in Estonia work?

05.04

Raimond Kaljulaid quits Centre Party

05.04

Martin Helme: Kallas attempt to form government will be a farce

05.04

Kõlvart promises to support Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition agreement

05.04

Official coalition negotiations starting as Kaja Kallas made PM candidate

05.04

Reform chairwoman Kaja Kallas given task to form next government

05.04

NATO celebrates 70th anniversary, reaffirms alliance strength, solidarity

05.04

Kaljulaid wants to talk bilateral relations, Ukraine, Georgia with Putin

04.04

Baltic Force brings 3,000 armed forces personnel in May exercise

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: