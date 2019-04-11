Most Estonian word survey result to be announced on Sunday

ERR's quest to find the ''most Estonian word'' garnered close to 8,000 nominations from members of the public. Of these, 30 were shortlisted, after the survey ended on 9 April.

The selection process came in two stages, with over 2,000 words received in the first phase and close to three times that number in the second.

Naturally, the several thousand choices are not all separate and distinct terms, and the 30 most frequently nominated have been put to a public poll, which in turn has received over 7,000 votes, ERR's Estonian online news reports.

The initiative was aimed at surveying the richness of the Estonian vocabulary, with a view to picking the word most idiosyncratic to Estonia and the Estonian language, be it in meaning, usage or sound.

Both everyday and seldom-used words have been chosen, inspired by the natural, human, cultural, culinary and other spheres.

The result will be announced by Anu Valba on ETV's morning show Hommik Anuga on Sunday.