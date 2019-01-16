news

Ombudsman: Kaalep use of psedonyms constitutes fraudulent activity ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Tarmu Tammerk.
Tarmu Tammerk. Source: Ülo Josing
News

Tarmu Tammerk, ethics ombudsman to the Estonian Public Broadcaster, ERR, has said that the actions of the leader of the youth wing of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) Ruuben Kaalep in posting on social media and in the national media under a fake name, constitute fraudulent activity.

Mr Kaalep admitted on Wednesday that he had posted social media comments under fake accounts and even had two opinion piece articles published in daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) under the pseudonym ''Bert Valter''.

Mr Kaalep's defence was in the main two-fold, first that the practice of using a nom de plume had a long pedigree, and second that in the current prevailing ''liberal'' climate, many people were afraid to express their opinion openly for fear of repercussions and so the practice was a necessary safeguard for freedom of speech. However, he added that he himself was unafraid to make public statements openly.

''Using a nom de plume in artistic expression is acceptable practice,'' said Mr Tammerk.

''However, if an attempt is made to influence public opinion under a pseudonym, this cannot be justified on the grounds of 'freedom of expression'. It is in fact public deception,'' Mr Tammerk went on.

Not a literary pursuit

He also noted the distinction between humorous pseudonyms, and those aimed at giving the impression that the author was a genuine person, both in online comments trolling, and other areas.

''By trolling we mean those who maliciously and systematically attempt to distort public debate under false names,'' Mr Tammerk continued.

''Submitting a contribution to the media under a false name is nothing other than acting dishonestly. It is thus a good thing that [daily] Postimees has drawn attention to some examples. This forces editorial staff to be more cautious when publishing outside contributions. This has in fact been standard practice in many countries, that an editorial office does not publish pieces or even reader letters without being sure that there is a real person behind the contribution. This should be considered in Estonia too,'' Mr Tammerk continued.

As regards journalistically valuable tips, Mr Tammerk said it was clear that principles of source protection should apply.

Postimees says dozens of fake accounts used

''The journalist themselves knows who gave them any tip off leading to an investigatory story, but the source themselves may, if desired, remain anonymous to the public,'' he continued. This is a million miles away from trolling under a fake name or account, including commenting in public media and forums, which constitutes unjustified public manipulation, according to Tammerk.

According to Postimees, dozens of fake accounts and pseudonyms had been used to post on social media commentaries. Mr Kaalep announced to the media that he had written under the pseudonym Bert Valter, following the Postimees piece. The two offending EPL articles have been withdrawn from the publication's website. It is not reported whether all the fake social media accounts were managed by Mr Kaalep or a wider network of individuals.

On Sunday, a comment reportedly appearing under a video posted on a social media account belonging to politician Jaanus Karilaid (Centre), mentioned EKRE and made a purported death threat.

The comment, since removed, referred to Haapsalu mayor Urmas Sukles, who was endorsing Mr Karilaid's candidacy.

''Sukles. Note that if EKRE wins the election, your kind of rats will be summarily shot on the spot,'' the comment, which Mr Sukles said he alerted the police to, had reportedly read.

Several fake social media accounts have been closed down thanks to investigative work carried out by the Propastop anti-fake news blog, mostly linked with the #ESTexitEU hashtag and the still-active Estoners social media group.

EKRE itself has reported defacing of its outdoor election posters, which is being investigated by the police. It also says members have received death threats.

Ruuben Kaalep heads up ''Blue Awakening'', EKRE's youth organisation. He is running in the number two spot in the Tartu City electoral district in the March 2019 election.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ekrefake newsruuben kaalepblue awakeningkaalep trolling case


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
11:21

Danish troops serving at Tapa receive mission medals

10:45

Minister expects Riigikogu to adopt Waste Act before general election

09:38

Population of Estonia increases by 4,690 in 2018

09:07

Local government anti-corruption bill passes second reading

08:48

Estonian ministers comment on UK House of Commons Brexit vote

15.01

Eurostat: Risk of poverty among Estonian pensioners highest in EU

15.01

Gallery: Centre Party submits election candidate list

15.01

Opinion: A challenging year awaits Estonia and the EU

Opinion
28.12

Mari-Liis Jakobson: 2018 in some ways a political throwback

27.12

Katri Raik: Estonianness needs to be ensured in Ida-Viru County

24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
14.01

Nordica no longer flying to Oslo, Amsterdam, St Petersburg

14.01

Estonian current account surplus at €114 million in November 2018

12.01

Three major high street banks phase out pass code cards, beginning February

11.01

French authorities likely relaunching Danske investigation, says bank

10.01

Russia and Belarus electricity suppliers exploit EU law, grow in Baltics

10.01

Ahead of Brexit, Transferwise applying for licence in Brussels

10.01

Average Estonian wages ranked 17th overall in EU

09.01

November accommodated tourists down 1% on year

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:33

Ombudsman: Kaalep use of psedonyms constitutes fraudulent activity

16:23

Riigikogu foreign affairs head proposes extension to UK EU withdrawal date

15:32

EKRE election candidate admits fake social media accounts, article pen name

14:34

Gallery: Isamaa/Pro Patria presents its electoral candidate list

13:55

Gallery: Free Party formally registers its election candidate list

13:29

Kontaveit, Kanepi out of Australian Open, Kontaveit still in doubles

12:52

Defence minister: UK remains key ally despite Brexit deal rejection

12:22

Belgian unit joining NATO battle group at Tapa this week

12:10

Estonia 200 manifesto exclusive in Postimees raises ethics concerns

11:21

Danish troops serving at Tapa receive mission medals

10:45

Minister expects Riigikogu to adopt Waste Act before general election

09:38

Population of Estonia increases by 4,690 in 2018

09:07

Local government anti-corruption bill passes second reading

08:48

Estonian ministers comment on UK House of Commons Brexit vote

15.01

Pro Patria introduces campaign platform, sets out to compete with EKRE

15.01

Eurostat: Risk of poverty among Estonian pensioners highest in EU

15.01

Number of independent Riigikogu candidates increases to five

15.01

Gallery: Centre Party submits election candidate list

15.01

Opinion: A challenging year awaits Estonia and the EU

15.01

Eesti Raudtee freight volume increases by 9 percent in 2018

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: