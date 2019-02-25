Gallery | EKRE torch parade on Independence Day

The torch parade of the far-right Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and its youth organisation, Blue Awakening (Sinine Äratus) on Independence Day attracted a large crowd again also this year.

Since 24 February 2014, when the parade was first arranged by Blue Awakening, EKRE supporters have assembled in Tallinn's Freedom Square on Independence Day for a torch march through the city's old town.

The number of participants in the march has grown steadily. Last year, on Estonia's 100th anniversary, the party claimed that some 5,000 people had joined them.

Also this year, what was a crowd of at least several thousand assembled to hear artists Tõnis Mägi and Merit Männiste sing, and to hear the Independence Day speeches of the two far-right parties.

A smaller counter-demonstration assembled on the side, with participants carrying signs saying "EKRE doesn't know Estonia" and "Don't play with fire".

According to the organisers, the torch march is arranged to honour those who fought in the Estonian War of Independence and contributed to the foundation of the Estonian national state.

Since its first instance in 2014, the annual torch march has also turned into one of the main outings of Estonia's extreme right. It is usually accompanied by representatives of similar parties in other countries as well as several far-right extremist groups.