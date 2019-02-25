news

Representative survey: Centre Party still ahead of Reform ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, February 2019.
Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, February 2019. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Centre Party is entering the final spurt of the election campaign with 28% support in the latest representative ratings, compared to Reform's 24%. Coming in third is the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) with 17%, followed by the Social Democratic Party (SDE) with 11 and Isamaa with 10%. Estonia 200, the Greens, the Free Party and Richness of Life now are below the 5% threshold.

The survey, carried out by pollster Turu-uuringute AS for Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR), included some 4,700 respondents all over Estonia. Part of the survey was carried out using the Omnibus methodology, which means that pollsters met respondents face to face to ask them about their preference in the upcoming general election on 3 March.

Combined result: Centre in the lead, Reform 4% behind, newcomers below threshold

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' Centre Party is still in the lead with 28% support, compared to the opposition Reform Party's 24%. The shrinking difference between Estonia's two major parties has the potential to further fuel speculations that the next coalition may well be between these two.

Although past habits will make some think that this would be a major achievement, it actually isn't unheard of—the two parties have successfully governed eg the city of Tartu for a good while.

Looking at the results of the survey, what is immediately apparent is that Isamaa have recovered, with a combined result of 10% in the February ratings. SDE has also improved somewhat, now at 11%.

While newcomers Estonia 200 could still hope for at least a few mandates late last year, their support seems to have evaporated. The survey has them at just 4% support in the combined results, which would mean that they come in below the 5% threshold and won't enter the Riigikogu at all. At this point, the Greens, the Free Party and Richness of Life seem to be sharing Estonia 200's fate.

The Conservative People's Party (EKRE) has some 17% support, but there have been speculations that it likely won't be able to translate this into mandates in the next parliament, as it lacks a sufficient number of popular or at least well-known candidates locally.

In the case of Isamaa, the situation is the reverse: while their national ratings have been less than encouraging, they still have a pool of well-known candidates and may get a better result than the ratings suggest.

All of the different parts of the survey combined, the share of those respondents either not willing or unable to name a preference was 38%.

February survey most thorough yet

While surveys thus far attempted to gauge the popularity of political parties, this time respondents actually commented on candidates, taking the outcome of the survey a lot closer to the actual situation.

The Estonian election system gives every eligible citizen one personal vote, which means that voters pick a party list by voting for a particular candidate. This has vast implications, as it means that the immediate personal popularity of candidates defines how much support a political party has in a given district.

As mentioned above, in the case of EKRE there is the possibility that its relatively high rating of 17% won't translate into a corresponding number of mandates, as it still is relatively new on the national political scene and doesn't have a pool of candidates comparable to those of its competitors.

Isamaa, on the other hand, have plenty of strong candidates, which may well mean that they will get a better result than party ratings suggest.

The combined result of the February survey also includes the outcome of a face-to-face Omnibus poll as well as an online survey.

Face-to-face poll: Centre 6% ahead among those intending to vote

The Omnibus face-to-face poll has support for the Centre Party at 29%, for the Reform Party at 25%, EKRE 16%, Isamaa 11% and SDE 9%.

Among those respondents who said they are sure they will vote or have done so already, support for the Centre Party reached 31% and for Reform 25%, followed by 16% for EKRE, 10% for Isamaa and 9% for SDE.

The remaining parties didn't make it past the 5% election threshold in either category. Support for Estonia 200 and the Greens reached 3% each, for the Free Party 2% (3% of those intending to vote), and for Richness of Life 1%. The face-to-face survey interviewed 1,000 respondents.

Online survey also has Centre in the lead

The online survey, carried out between 7 and 20 February, had the Centre Party at 26%, the Reform Party at 23%, EKRE at 18%, SDE at 13% and Isamaa at 10% support.

Again, Estonia 200, the Greens, the Free Party and Richness of Life came in at below 5%, which would mean they won't make it into the next Riigikogu. The online survey had 3,700 respondents.

Survey used samples with comfortable margins

Turu-uuringute AS' Juhan Kivirähk told ERR that both the Omnibus and online survey have their pros and cons: "We started from the assumption that we would get the most accurate result by weighing both the face-to-face and online surveys at 50%. This meant that we needed to bring the more than 3,000 respondents of the online survey to the level of the face-to-face survey's 829 respondents," Mr Kivirähk said.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

reform partyekrefree partyparty ratingsestonian greenssocial democratic partyisamaaestonia 200centre party2019 riigikogu electionrichness of life


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
23.02

Estonia reopens honorary consulate in St. Petersburg, Florida

22.02

Tallinn Airport chief to join Tallink board

22.02

Gallery: President honours over 100 people with state awards

22.02

Russian President sends regards ahead of Estonian Independence Day

22.02

Lake Peipus ice route opens as Haapsalu-Noarootsi route closes

22.02

Security services academy gets new home

22.02

Reform re-take lead over Centre in Kantar Emor opinion polls

22.02

Independence Day celebrations begin with traditional Toompea flag-raising

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
14.02

Erik Gamzejev: The Ida-Viru hostages of 21st Century municipal politics

12.02

Toomas Sildam: Are Estonian political parties criminal? No

09.02

Opinion: Election English debates hardly perfect, but set healthy precedent

30.01

Opinion: Unravelling the Brexit conundrum

30.01

Opinion: Annual state decoration awardees often resemble their awarders

Business
20.02

Swedbank now linked to Danske case

19.02

Bank of Estonia downplays impact on economy of Danske closure

19.02

Financial authority: Danske has eight months to shut up shop in Estonia

19.02

EU banks regulator probes Estonian, Danish authorities compliance on Danske

19.02

Financial authority to close Danske Estonia branch

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
11:04

Capacity of e-state demonstrated as hundreds of thousands vote, file taxes

10:50

What happens to UK citizens in Estonia post-Brexit? Essential FAQs answered Updated

10:27

Construction volume increases by 18% in 2018

09:28

Representative survey: Centre Party still ahead of Reform

24.02

President Kaljulaid: We all want a country in which we all fare well

24.02

Galleries: Estonian Independence Day begins with flag-raising ceremonies Updated

24.02

Gallery: Independence Day military parade held at Freedom Square Updated

24.02

Archbishop Viilma: Voting an act of love for one's country

24.02

The Long Road to Laulu- ja Tantsupidu, Part 1: North America

23.02

Tallink CEO: For Talsinki tunnel subsidy funds, we could offer free passage

23.02

In Independence Day address, Ratas encourages listening, common ground

23.02

Estonia reopens honorary consulate in St. Petersburg, Florida

23.02

January inflation in Estonia among fastest in EU

22.02

Tallinn Airport chief to join Tallink board

22.02

Gallery: President honours over 100 people with state awards

22.02

Opinion: There is nothing patriotic about fake news

22.02

Russian President sends regards ahead of Estonian Independence Day

22.02

Lake Peipus ice route opens as Haapsalu-Noarootsi route closes

22.02

Security services academy gets new home

22.02

President Kaljulaid calls European elections at school presentation

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: