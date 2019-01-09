Gallery: EKRE submits candidate lists for Riigikogu elections

Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) representatives Jaak Madison and Henn Põlluaas submitted their party's candidate lists to the State Electoral Office on Wednesday.

The two party members submitted their party's candidate lists and candidates' applications to stand as a candidate in the Riigikogu elections in person to the State Electoral Office in Tallinn at noon on Wednesday.

Mr Madison, deputy chairman of the party, noted that among EKRE's candidates are jurists, economic experts, entrepreneurs, members of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF), doctors, teachers, researchers as well as representatives of many other fields.

The 2019 Riigikogu elections will be held on 3 March.

