Gallery: SDE second party to submit candidate lists for Riigikogu elections

The coalition Social Democratic Party (SDE) on Friday became the second party to submit its candidate lists and other required paperwork to the State Electoral Office ahead of the 2019 Riigikogu elections.

Independent candidate Veiko Tani, who is running for election in Tallinn's Mustamäe-Nõmme electoral district, and the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) have also already submitted their paperwork.

The deadline for registering candidates is at 18:00 EET on Thursday, 17 January.

The 2019 Riigikogu elections will be held on 3 March. Early and online voting begins 21 February.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!