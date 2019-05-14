ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Reps: Government won't last long with current EKRE rhetoric

Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Centre).
Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Centre). Source: ERR
If the rhetoric of Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) politicians doesn't change, the current government won't last long, said Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Centre).

"Very little," Reps responded when asked in an interview with daily Eesti Päevaleht (link in Estonian) how long the government can endure, with EKRE continuing to use the language it does.

Reps explained that the Centre Party's only experience in cooperating with EKRE was during coalition negotiations, during which time EKRE demonstrated a desire to resolve areas of concern.

She nonetheless acknowledged, however, that the way EKRE politicians speak represents the way many people in Estonia think, and much of what EKRE members have said is true.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

